SHINE organization aims to spread hope, inspiration and education to Tuscaloosa community

Spreading hope, inspiration and education, the organization SHINE aims to support military affiliates, UA students and those in the low-income community. Founded last year, the organization has plans to accomplish greater things this year.
Breona Brogan, president of SHINE and a senior majoring in psychology, emphasized that the organization’s main effort is service. Brogan shared that at the start of the 2023-24 school year, SHINE donated over 50 books and various school supplies to Holt Elementary School.
“We truly believe in serving back to the community, particularly within the youth,” Brogan said. “I typically would like to tell people that SHINE is the organization to connect those better within their community.”
Last year, SHINE also hosted its first blanket drive to benefit newborn and NICU patients at DCH Hospital. SHINE furthermore brought together more than 10 campus organizations to host their annual “trunk or treat.”
Chelsea Jackson, vice president of SHINE and a senior majoring in public health, said SHINE’s focus this year includes partnering with the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, a nonprofit that serves and assists the people who are deaf and blind in Alabama.
“A lot of different other organizations get overlooked, especially the deaf and mute community. My godmother, she is deaf and mute,” Jackson said. “My first language, I learned to practice sign language. She raised me, so I said that I wanted to start giving back to that community.”
SHINE is also working to provide community service opportunities every month to students not involved with the organization. Royalty Coats, the community service chair for SHINE and a senior majoring in kinesiology, said that the organization provides “fulfilling” community service opportunities, and she encouraged students to participate.
Speaking on the organization’s overall purpose, Brogan said, “I want SHINE to set an example to others. I want someone to look at SHINE and tell themselves that they can do it too.”