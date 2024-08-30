Comedian Tom Segura brings tour to Tuscaloosa

Courtesy of Tom Segura Comedian, Tom Segura is performing live at the Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater on Friday.

With comedy specials on Netflix and experience with podcasting, Segura is a multitalented success currently performing stand-up on his “Come Together” tour.

He said he became interested in performing from a very young age and developed a focus on stand-up in his late teens. “I wanted to perform in some way early on,” said Segura. He added that after moving to Los Angeles post-college, his interest in comedy grew and was “born out of seeing live stand-up.”

Segura said that comedians Eddie Murphy and Chris Rock inspired him throughout his late teens. By his freshman year of college, Segura was particularly inspired by the comedy specials that Rock had released around the time. Despite his fascination, there were at that point no streaming services.

“You saw it when it debuted, then you could catch it like 10 times a week at different hours,” Segura said of TV specials.

Since then, in addition to being a stand-up comedian, Segura co-hosts two comedy podcasts that often include celebrity guests. He and comedian Bert Kreisher host “2 Bears, 1 Cave,” in which the two comedians talk and make jokes about life experiences every week.

“He’s like a 52 year-old frat guy, he’s a lot of fun.” Segura said of Kreisher.

In addition, Segura runs the show “Your Mom’s House” with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky. On it they analyze the internet’s “wildest, jaw-dropping clips while always maintaining a juvenile sense of humor.”

While these shows are fun for Segura, he admitted that his first love is still stand-up. “Podcasting is so much fun. I’m so glad I get to do it, but nothing compares to the joy you experience and the thrill of stand-up,” Segura said.

This show will be Segura’s first time in Tuscaloosa, but he is no stranger to the school’s reputation in the world of sports.

“It has a crazy reputation that speaks for itself and is well deserved. It’s super exciting for me,” Segura said. “Since I was a little kid, college football was the dominant sport in my house.”

Segura’s show is available to everyone, but he said that the best shows on college campuses are ones mixed with students and the public. Students at The University of Alabama can get $20 tickets with the code BAMA20 on Segura’s website.

“Every time you have a new bit that you work out, it’s such a thrill. It’s such a rush that it keeps you coming back,” Segura said.