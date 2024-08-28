Culture Pick | Go Greek: Mediterranean Sandwich Co. offers Tuscaloosa vegetarians refuge

CW / Riley Thompson Mediterranean Sandwich Co. is located at the beginning of the Strip.

Mediterranean Sandwich Company is an amalgamation of a Greek restaurant, sports bar, medieval tavern and late-night fast-food spot that leaves its patrons full and perplexed by its mixture of Greek and Southern food. The eatery is also unique in another sense: It’s one of the few spots near campus that offers fully vegetarian and vegan meals at a college student’s price.

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. is a small Alabama chain opened in 2009 by Vlad Moldoveanu, a Alabamian from Romania with deep ties to both cultures.

The shop began in Mobile and quickly became known for its healthy and authentic Greek cuisine. It spread to three locations in three cities before most recently opening doors in Tuscaloosa in 2021.

The shop, located on the strip right off campus is a mishmash of decor, with neon drink signs and giant TVs combined with nods to Greek culture through antiques and lighting.

The complex design of Mediterranean Sandwich Co. reflects its assorted menu.

While offering traditional Mediterranean foods like gyro, falafel, chicken shawarma and dolmas, it also has Greek twists on American favorites, like a shrimp burger and a wrap called the “Redneck Shawarma.” As a standout in Tuscaloosa, the menu has nine vegetarian meals and even more vegetarian sides, a refreshing change from the majority of restaurants, which are limited with such options.

Falafel is a protein-heavy food, a nutrient that vegans often struggle to find in their diets. Unfortunately, it’s easy to butcher. Falafel that’s too dry will become chalky, but if it’s too wet it will crumble, and it often becomes too heavy with oil from the deep fryer. However, the falafel at Mediterranean Sandwich Co. falls victim to none of these traps.

The burger-sized patties have the thick, starchy texture of falafel, but with whole chickpeas scattered throughout, adding firmness to the moist patty. This falafel comes sandwiched in a pita wrap, adorned with fresh lettuce, tomato and a dollop of tzatziki sauce. Again, the pita is salted, flaky and tender, but still substantial enough to hold the wrap together without falling apart.

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. claims to use fresh produce, and one taste of the vegetables in the pita affirmed that.

The lettuce was green and crisp without bitterness, while the tomato, bright red and shiny, held its form after being cut into slices and delivered a bright, acidic flavor. However, the ratio of vegetables to carbohydrates was sorely lacking.

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. caters to plant-based and meat-eating college students alike with cheap prices and hearty servings of rich food. The establishment may be intimidating or even downright confusing, but the flavor of each meal makes it foolish to overlook.