From the big screen to Broadway: The new surge of movies being turned into musicals

Through the years, Broadway shows turned into movies have captured audiences’ attention. Now the reverse is becoming true, as more and more movies are being turned into Broadway shows. While this trend has gradually been growing, a new surge of adaptations is appearing.

Disney movies

Disney will be a big contributor in this shift, as at least three of its movies are in development to be stage musicals, including “Coco,” “Tangled” and “The Greatest Showman.” With Disney’s “Hercules” and “Lion King” already being successful adaptations, there should be no problems with putting other movies on the stage.

With screen-to-stage adaptations, many of a movie’s original elements are lost. Some story aspects and stunts might be removed due to difficulty and the flow of the story, and often shows will remove characters to keep the show more focused and simple.

“La La Land”

“La La Land” is a highly anticipated adaptation after its success in 2016. Many have fallen in love with the story and have been waiting patiently since the news broke of an on-stage performance in 2023. The original movie, directed by Damien Chazelle, follows the intertwining lives of a jazz pianist and an aspiring actor as they pursue their dreams and fall in love.

“Crazy Rich Asians”

Audiences are already excited to see this beloved story on stage. The soundtrack for the adaptation is sure to be great, with Tony-nominated composer Helen Park and songwriter Amanda Green working together for the first time. “Crazy Rich Asians” is about the relationship turmoil between Rachel Chu, a college professor played by Constance Wu, Rachel’s wealthy fiancé played by Nick Young and Rachel’s antagonistic mother-in-law played by Michelle Yeoh.

“Thelma & Louise”

“Thelma & Louise” is the story of two friends going on a road trip that takes a dramatic turn after Louise shoots a man and they decide to flee to Mexico. Amanda Seyfried is set to lead the cast alongside Evan Rachel Wood. Both are known for their ability to capture the hearts of audiences.

“The Devil Wears Prada”

“The Devil Wears Prada” will take the stage this year in October. Big names like Elton John, Jerry Mitchell, Vanessa Williams and more are coming together to make this musical. The original film the play will be based on features actresses Anne Hathway and Meryl Streep. Andy Sachs, played by Hathway, is the newly hired and naive assistant to Miranda Priestly, the head of a popular fashion magazine, played by Streep. The movie follows Andy as she progresses in her career and what it could potentially become.