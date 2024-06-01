Alabama baseball falls to Stetson 4-0, ending season in Tallahassee Regional

Courtesy of UA Athletics Alabama baseball player Gage Miller (12) slides into second against Stetson at Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, FL on Saturday, Jun 1, 2024.

Alabama baseball’s season ended with a 4-0 loss to Stetson at the Tallahassee Regional Saturday afternoon. The defeat concluded Rob Vaughn’s first season as the Crimson Tide’s head coach, with the team finishing 33-24.

This shutout marked only the second time Alabama failed to score this season, the first being a 7-0 loss at Kentucky on April 6.

The Hatters struck early with a leadoff solo home run by Kyle Jones, the Atlantic Sun Freshman of the Year, in the first inning. Stetson got another run in the second from a sacrificial pop fly and did not score again until the sixth with an RBI groundout. Third baseman Isaiah Barkett scored the final run from a RBI double to put the score 4-0.

Stetson’s strong defense kept Alabama scoreless. Aric McAtee pitched the first 4.1 innings for Stetson, allowing four hits and four walks with three strikeouts. Anthony DeFabbia then pitched five relief innings, allowing just one hit and recording two strikeouts.

Alabama loaded the bases in the first inning, but center fielder TJ McCants struck out swinging to end the threat.

In the second inning, Stetson second baseman Yohann Dessureault made a diving catch to prevent first baseman Will Hodo’s grounder from reaching right field. The Crimson Tide went down in order in the second inning.

In the third, Alabama managed only a walk, as Stetson ended the frame with another defensive play. With left fielder Ian Petrutz on first after the walk, right fielder William Hamiter hit a deep fly to left field, but Stetson made a diving grab to prevent the run.

Though Alabama matched Stetson with five hits, the Crimson Tide could not get a timely hit, and it left nine runners stranded, including four in scoring position. The closest Alabama came to scoring was in the fourth inning when designated hitter Kade Snell tried to score on a wild pitch but was tagged out at home.

Alabama had no answers for Stetson on the mound, going 5-for-28 at the plate with only four batters recording a hit. Snell had two hits, while Petrutz, Gage Miller and Bryce Eblin each had one.

Despite enduring a challenging season, pitcher Ben Hess finished strong with solid outings against Mississippi State, LSU and Auburn. He pitched a career-high 6.2 innings against Stetson, throwing 105 pitches. He exited in the seventh after hitting a batter and surrendering an RBI double. Hess allowed four runs on five hits with three walks and eight strikeouts.

Austin Morris relieved Hess, ending the seventh with a strikeout and delivering a 1-2-3 eighth inning. However, Alabama’s offense could not capitalize in the ninth, ending the game and its season.

The team will look to regroup after a testing 2024 season that saw Rob Vaughn lead the team for the first time as head coach.