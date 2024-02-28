Significant monuments and moments: Looking at civil rights locations throughout Tuscaloosa

Foster Auditorium: Now the home of Alabama volleyball and women’s basketball, Foster Auditorium became a National Historic Landmark in April 2005 as it was where then- Alabama Gov. George Wallace stood to oppose desegregation of the University.

Howard-Linton Barbershop: Autherine Lucy, the first Black student accepted into the University, was threatened and attacked by a violent mob on only her third day of studying Library Science. Chased by the mob, Lucy took refuge in the barbershop until she could be escorted out past the mob later that afternoon.

Druid theater: The Druid Theatre, located in downtown Tuscaloosa, used to be a theater for only white people. In July of 1964 when the Civil Rights Act passes, a group of black teenagers come face to face with an angry crowd of white people who attacked them with bottles and rocks.

Hunter Chapel A.M.E Zion Church: The oldest black church in Tuscaloosa founded in 1866 by Shandy Jones, Alabama’s first black legislator serving from 1868 to 1870.