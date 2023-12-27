Saban and staff show recruiting prowess, ink 23 recruits on early signing day 

Despite a college football recruiting landscape that’s more open than ever, head coach Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide again showed their recruiting prowess on early national signing day, leaving the period with the second-ranked class overall, according to the 247Sports team recruiting rankings. Here are the top storylines from the early signing period.

There’s a new QB in town

Carlsbad, California, native Julian Sayin has been a solid Alabama commit since November of 2022, but his signing is significant. He is the top-ranked quarterback in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports composite. When was the last time Alabama had one of those? When another Southern Carolina quarterback came across the country to play for the Crimson Tide named Bryce Young.

Standing at 6 feet, 1 inch and 195 pounds, Sayin has about as impressive a track record as a recruit can boast. He led the Carlsbad Lancers to their fifth straight league title in 2023, tossing for 24 touchdowns and just one interception. The dual-threat quarterback was named the Elite 11 Finals MVP in June and is set to play in the Polynesian Bowl and the Under Armour All-America Game.

Sayin is among the many Alabama commitments who have joined the Crimson Tide for Rose Bowl practice. Current starting quarterback Jalen Milroe said he has been impressed thus far with the signee’s skillset.

“I’ve been in his shoes, being a freshman coming into college,” Milroe said. “All I can try to do is give him the information that I’ve got, and really try to allow him to be a sponge from the information that I have, and be a good teammate for him. He spins the ball really well. It’s been really good to have him in the room”.

Sayin, among the other freshmen, will be eligible to participate in Alabama’s A-Day spring game.

Alabama and Auburn battle for in-state prospects

Despite the Crimson Tide’s recent recruiting dominance in Alabama, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has ramped up the heat. In fact, out of the top 10 ranked recruits from the Yellowhammer State, Alabama and Auburn are split with four commits each.

The most notable recruiting battle between Saban and Freeze has come for the vast talent of in-state wide receivers in the 2024 class.

In late July, the Iron Bowl recruiting battle took a turn when Alabama commit wideout Perry Thompson, out of Foley, Alabama, flipped from the Crimson Tide to the Tigers. Auburn kept building on the Thompson commitment, as on Dec. 1, Texas A&M commit and five-star Cam Coleman from Phenix City, Alabama, converted from the Aggies to the Tigers. Coleman is the No. 2 receiver in the class of 2024.

The battle is ongoing past signing day and arguably for the crown jewel of them all. Saraland, Alabama, native Ryan Williams was initially in the class of 2025, recently reclassing down to 2024, and has been an Alabama commit since October 2022.

Despite the verbal commitment, Freeze and the Tigers staff have pushed hard to flip the five-star wide receiver. Auburn hosted Williams for a visit Dec. 17, where he was spotted at the Tigers basketball game against Southern California with both Coleman and Thompson.

After the 2023 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game, Williams said that Alabama’s consistency is the main factor in holding on to his commitment.

“Other schools have been recruiting hard as well [as Alabama],” Williams said. “Just them consistently having everybody recruit me hard. They’ve been able to keep their foot on the gas.”

Coleman and Thompson signed with Auburn on early signing day, and Williams is slated to sign with his future school on his birthday, Feb. 9.

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., the first of a kind

For the first time in his career, Saban is coaching the son of a former player he coached at Alabama.

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., the son of former Alabama defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Sr., will join the Crimson Tide as a defensive back.

Kirkpatrick Jr.’s father had a successful career as a defensive at Alabama from 2009 to 2011. Kirkpatrick Sr. was a two-time second-team all-SEC cornerback and a two-time BCS national champion with Alabama. Forgoing his senior season, Kirkpatrick was a first-round pick for the Cincinnati Bengals. He had a long NFL career that stretched for nine seasons.

Kirkpatrick Jr., a three-star prospect from Gadsden, Alabama, is the 38th-ranked player in Alabama. He was less highly touted than a recruit like his father; however, he still garnered multiple SEC offers, eventually choosing the Crimson Tide over schools like Auburn, South Carolina and Missouri.

Nick Saban highlighted the Kirkpatrick family’s importance in Alabama’s program.

“His dad has been a really good ambassador for the program, was a great player here, and had a great NFL career,” Saban said. “You really appreciate that part of it. I know how proud he is of his son and what he has been able to accomplish, as his son has an opportunity to come to Alabama.”