Volleyball falls to Georgia in clean sweep 

The Georgia Bulldogs triumphed over the Alabama volleyball team in a decisive three-set match, marking the Crimson Tide’s 17th loss of the season.

In an anticipated matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs, the Crimson Tide immediately faced a 5-0 deficit in the first set. Seemly undeterred by this setback, Alabama clawed back to 8-7.

The set remained tightly contested, with Alabama just narrowly behind the Bulldogs 24-23. However, a service error by defensive specialist Francesca Bertucci concluded the set, granting the Bulldogs a narrow 25-23 victory in the first set.

Looking to put the first set behind it, Alabama claimed an early 10-6 lead. However, Georgia quickly a comeback to reclaim the lead at 16-15. The Bulldogs continued to assert dominance, securing a 25-18 win and a 2-0 match lead.

Despite its efforts, the Crimson Tide couldn’t overcome Georgia’s offensive efforts in the second set, with Georgia’s middle blocker Sophie Fischer hitting a percentage of .417 and garnering 13 kills on the Crimson Tide’s defense.

The third set unfolded with Alabama attempting to avoid the sweep, but Georgia maintained control from start to finish. Despite sporadic surges from the Crimson Tide, the Bulldogs held their ground, clinching the set 25-19 and completing the 3-0 sweep.

Amid the defeat, individual performances emerged as bright spots, particularly those of outside hitter Kendyl Reaugh and middle blocker Alyiah Wells. The duo played pivotal roles in boosting the team’s offensive efforts, bringing them closer to 1,000 career kills with counts of 977 and 967, respectively.

Reaugh’s performance in this match included 12 kills, marking the 11th time she has had a match with 10 or more kills, and her fourth in SEC play. Additionally, Wells showed a hitting percentage of .400, delivering nine kills in the match.

Bertucci’s contribution came in the form of two aces, helping toward Alabama’s collective total of five aces — an achievement that marks the team’s highest in SEC play since Oct. 18 against South Carolina.

Setter Callie Kieffer orchestrated the team’s offense with 24 assists, while libero Victoria Schmer contributed 12 digs. Additionally, Wells and middle Jordyn Towns each recorded two block assists.

While the Crimson Tide had strong individual performances, the team still struggled in certain areas. The team also found difficulties in the service department, recording 10 service errors compared with Georgia’s six.

The Crimson Tide will travel to Auburn on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The Crimson White was unable to get comments about Alabama volleyball’s match against Georgia.