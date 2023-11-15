Alabama dominates in 56-point win over South Alabama

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama men’s basketball has another 100+ point game, this time over South Alabama.

On Tuesday night, the Alabama Crimson Tide scored over 100 points for the third consecutive time this season when it defeated the South Alabama Jaguars 102-46.

It was another slow start for the Crimson Tide, with a few sloppy plays on offense as well as poor free-throw shooting.

This enabled South Alabama to hang around for much of the first half, with the score being tied at 15 toward the middle of the first half.

From this point on, however, Alabama’s offense took off. The Crimson Tide went on a 32-8 run to end the second half. It was a balanced attack, with multiple players contributing to the offensive onslaught.

Guard Mark Sears led the offensive charge early for the Crimson Tide, though, scoring from both inside and long range. He finished the half leading all scorers with 13 points.

From start to finish, the second half was all blue-collar basketball for the Crimson Tide. Alabama put on a defensive clinic, forcing multiple turnovers and practically shutting down South Alabama’s offense.

The Crimson Tide held the Jaguars to just 4-27 shooting in the second half, recording five blocks and four steals. South Alabama finished the contest shooting 17% from 3 and 23% from the field.

It was another balanced offensive attack in the second half, but forward Nick Pringle led the way for the new-look Crimson Tide offense, scoring 10 of his 12 points in the period and finishing with seven rebounds. Two of these points came from a monstrous slam early in the second half.

“I didn’t know what kind of dunk I wanted to do,” Pringle said regarding the highlight play. “I just dunked it and made sure I made it.”

Alabama finished with four players in double figures, with three of the four scoring in double figures for the first time this season.

Forward Sam Walters stepped up for the Crimson Tide, scoring 16 points on a perfect 4-4 from the field. Alabama head coach Nate Oats has said that he wants to get the freshman more involved offensively, but Oats was more impressed with Walters’ defensive effort against the Jaguars.

“We know he [Walters] can shoot, but we’ve really been on him to guard better,” Oats said postgame. “I thought he did guard better. He did a better job of playing tough, physical without fouling as much as he did last game.”

Forward Mohamed Wague also had his first big offensive game of the season, scoring 10 points on 5-5 shooting. The West Virginia transfer also finished the contest with seven rebounds.

Sears, despite having a quiet second half, led Alabama in scoring with 17 points.

Unlike the previous two contests, forward Grant Nelson and guard Aaron Estrada took a backseat in the offense, scoring 6 points and 8 points, respectively.

Nelson was able to contribute in other areas, however. The North Dakota State transfer finished the game with three blocks, five rebounds and six assists. He wouldn’t finish the contest without a rim-rattling dunk, which is becoming a pattern for the 6-foot-11-inch forward.

“I thought our effort was significantly improved from everybody on the team,” Oats said. “I’m happy with our effort. We need to get one more great defensive game against Mercer Friday night, going into that Thanksgiving tournament down there in Destin.”

Alabama will host Mercer at home on Friday as part of the first round of the Emerald Coast Classic tournament, before heading down to Destin, Florida, to continue tournament play against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 24.

Alabama’s matchup against Mercer will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.