Slow start too much to overcome, Alabama drops 10th straight game to LSU

CW / Janie Aronson Alabama volleyball players Jordyn Towers (#4) and Alyiah Wells (#13) attempting to block the ball against LSU on Oct. 22 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama volleyball suffered yet another conference loss, this time to the LSU Tigers on Sunday afternoon. This brings the team’s SEC record to 0-9 and its overall record to 10-10.

The Crimson Tide started slowly, with LSU quickly taking a 5-0 lead. However, Alabama managed a comeback, before ultimately falling short, dropping the first set, 25-21.

Alabama took an early lead in the second set but slowed down toward the middle of the set. The Crimson Tide would eventually drop the second set 25-23.

Usually dominant in the third set, Alabama struggled to assert itself in this pivotal set. The teams remained even until the final few points, where LSU secured a 20-25 victory.

Despite the loss, freshman setter Gabbi LeBlanc views it as an opportunity for everyone to see the team’s progress and how far they’ve come.

“We’ve made so much progress,” LeBlanc said. “I mean, we are a lot better than we were at the beginning of the season. And I think it’s just keeping your head high and figuring it out and keep pushing for the next game.”

LeBlanc, a recent addition to the starting lineup, effortlessly blended in. Her two kills and spot-on dumps led to a perfect hitting percentage this game. Alongside 29 assists and six digs, LeBlanc’s impact was undeniable, bringing a new level of intensity to the match.

Outside hitter Kendyl Reaugh led with 18 kills at an SEC season-high .390 hitting percentage, while outside hitter Kaleigh Palmer contributed eight kills at .048.

LSU’s defense, with 18 block assists and two block solos, outshone Alabama’s. Middle blocker Chaise Campbell managed two solo blocks. Reaugh, middle blocker Alyiah Wells and Campbell combined for four assisted blocks.

Freshman hitter Kaleigh Palmer chose to maintain confidence in her team and fight to keep progressing toward their first conference win.

“We’re still confident,” Palmer said. “We still have that high confidence. We believe we can do it. I mean, we can’t look at the wins and losses. We just got to keep fighting.”

While the offense didn’t quite hit its usual stride, the defenders put in a commendable effort. LSU’s trio of hitters — Paige Flickinger, Jurnee Robinson and Anita Anwusi — accounted for 32 of the team’s 44 kills, though the team attempted 100 attacks.

Libero Victoria Schmer and defensive specialist Francesca Bertucci both secured eight digs, while Reaugh chipped in with seven, three digs away from the elusive eighth double-double of the season.

The defensive unit truly stepped up in this match and didn’t let the team ever fall too far behind LSU. Wells managed the only service ace for the Crimson Tide while also contributing to none of the eight service errors.

In the midst of the team’s challenging season, head coach Rashinda Reed remains steadfast in the belief that her players are making progress and that they will come back from this season’s adversity.

“Continue to get 1% better,” Reed said. “Our ladies are still fighting regardless of anything. It’s that they’re going out there and being aggressive. They’re putting it all out there, and that’s what you hope for.”

In the face of adversity, Alabama’s volleyball team remains determined to improve. Reed’s message of steady progress echoes through the challenges.

Volleyball will continue their trio of home games this Friday at 6 p.m. CT in a rematch against Mississippi State.