The rise of Kendyl Reaugh

CW / Elijah McWhorter Alabama volleyball player Kendyl Reaugh (#19) prepares to hit the ball against Mississippi State on Sept. 24 in Starkville, MS.

Kendyl Reaugh’s mind is set on volleyball. Hailing from Highland Park, Texas, the 6-foot-3-inch senior outside hitter discovered her collegiate home at The University of Alabama at the tender age of 15.

“I drove on campus with my mom, and I was like, ‘Mom, I’m going here,’” Reaugh said. “It was my first college visit, and right when we hit University Boulevard, I knew.”

But this is not where it all started for Reaugh.

Her love for the sport spans back to before the age of 5. She remembers accompanying her older sister, Falyn Reaugh, to volleyball practices coached by their mother.

Learning from everyone around her, Reaugh achieved feats typically mastered in high school before she was even in middle school. She fondly reminisces about practicing against the back wall while her mother and sister practiced with the team.

Her journey has now led her to The University of Alabama.

Reaugh committed to The University of Alabama during that car ride when she was just 15, knowing straight away Alabama was where she wanted to go — immediately falling in love with the scenery, the overall feel, and, of course, the large athletic presence Alabama has.

No one could have foreseen the greatness that awaited Reaugh. Throughout her time at Alabama, she has showcased herself not only as a phenomenal player but also as an exceptional person.

“She has the most humility that I’ve ever seen out of someone as good as her,” her teammate libero Sydney Gholson said. “And I think that she really does push everyone else on our team to be better because she shows us how good she is, and it makes everyone want to be better just like her.”

Although she is officially designated as an outside hitter, Reaugh is a force to be reckoned with, regardless of where she is on the court. Her humility keeps her from bragging about her achievements. Yet it’s worth noting that Reaugh boasts an impressive .308 season hitting percentage, ranking fourth among her teammates, and holds the highest number of digs among the hitters on the team.

She is also the No. 1 ace scorer in the SEC and ninth in the SEC in points scored per set.

Highland Park High School witnessed her prowess, earning Reaugh titles as District 11-5A MVP and a 5A TGCA All-State player in 2019. She also clinched two-time District 11-5A First Team All-District awards, and Texas Girls Coaches Association recognized her twice as a 5A All-State player.

In 2017, Reaugh solidified her legacy, securing a spot on the Texas Association of Volleyball Coaches 5A All-State roster. Beyond high school, she excelled as a two-time MVP with Skyline Juniors. Nationally, Reaugh shone at the U.S. Open Nationals for five years, culminating in an impressive fifth-place finish in 2017.

Despite being at Alabama for two years less than Reaugh, head coach Rashinda Reed has expressed that from the moment she met Reaugh, she knew the athlete was destined for something truly remarkable.

“This girl’s going to be something special,” Reed said. “That’s what it was like. I mean, everyone can see that she’s pretty powerful. I feel like there’s no end to her growth right now. I don’t even think we’re seeing what she’s fully capable of.”