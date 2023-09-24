Volleyball falls to 10-2 after a tough SEC opening against Ole Miss

Courtesy of UA Athletics The Alabama volleyball team forms a huddle during its 0-3 loss to Ole Miss on Sept. 22 in Oxford, MS.

Alabama volleyball started its SEC schedule against Ole Miss this week and found itself with its second loss of the season, bringing its record to 10-2. This was the first time the Crimson Tide was defeated in three sets this season, making it a disappointing start to Alabama’s SEC slate.

Outside hitter Kendyl Reaugh and middle blockers Alyiah Wells and Chaise Campbell led the team in kills despite the team’s 20 attack errors. Reaugh secured eight kills, while Wells and Campbell each had seven.

Among them, Campbell had the highest hitting percentage at .500, followed by Reaugh at .214 and Wells at .174. Even though these percentages are below average, the trio’s performance was commendable, especially in contrast to some teammates whose percentages fell into the negatives and the team’s total average of .084.

Setter Callie Kieffer dominated the game with 27 assists out of Alabama’s total of 29, though she did make two errors. Campbell and defense specialist Victoria Schmer also contributed, each with an additional assist.

Even though the score might not reflect it, the defense put on an impressive display against the Rebels’ Vivian Miller and Shayla Meyer, who managed to secure a combined total of 21 kills against the Crimson Tide. Libero Sydney Gholson and Kieffer each played a significant role with 14 and eight digs, respectively.

Wells, Reaugh, Kieffer and Campbell all successfully executed blocks against Ole Miss’ tough hitting. Wells recorded three blocks, Reaugh had two, and Kieffer, Campbell and Palmer each contributed one.

Although the team can usually recover from minor mistakes such as service and hitting errors in a highly competitive game like this one, even the smallest mistakes can decide who wins and who loses.

Despite the disappointing start to its conference games, the Crimson Tide is known for its comebacks, as seen in its return after its loss against Texas A&M Commerce earlier in the season. The team will head to Starkville to play Mississippi State this Sunday at 4 p.m. CDT.