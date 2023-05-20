Track and field takes on SEC championships

Alabama runner Brady Barton runs the steeplechase during the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championship at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA on Friday, May 12, 2023.

The Alabama track and field team began its postseason hunt at the SEC championships in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, this past weekend. The men’s team placed seventh and the women’s team placed eighth.

The strong weekend in Baton Rouge was fueled by great performances from several athletes, including sophomore Victor Kiprop, who won the 10,000-meter race with a time of 29 minutes, 58.43 seconds. Kiprop’s last lap lasted a blistering 55 seconds.

Junior Eliud Kipsang snagged a seventh-place finish in the 5,000-meter while covering the distance in 14:21.62.

The women’s 5,000-meter duo of senior Mercy Chelangat and freshman Hilda Olemomoi went 2-3 in 15:23.07 and 15:28.12. The two broke the previous facility record, which was over 45 years old.

Junior Flomena Asekol placed fifth in the women’s 1,500-meter event, running 4:20.19. The junior helped add four points to Alabama’s total.

Dropping down to the sprints, sophomore Tarsis Orogot tacked on six more points for the Bama squad as he placed third in the men’s 200-meter dash with a time of 20.34 seconds.

Junior Khaleb McRae brought home a sixth-place finish as he covered the 400-meter distance in a blazing 45.12 seconds.

Sophomore Chris Robinson put on a clinic as he placed second in the 400-meter hurdles. Robinson’s time of 48.36 is now the fifth-best time in the world and broke the University’s record for the 400-meter hurdles. Sophomore Corde Long placed eighth in the event with a time of 50.45 seconds.

Junior Alan de Falchi spun his way to a third-place finish with a throw of 61.82 meters in the men’s discus throw. Graduate student Chelsea Igberaese also made it onto the podium with a personal best throw of 57.97 meters in the women’s discus throw. Graduate student Taylor Gorum placed eighth with a toss of 53.62 meters.

Senior Bobby Colantonio Jr. represented the men’s hammer throw well, placing third with a throw of 69.96 meters. Igberaese placed fourth in the women’s hammer throw, with a personal best of 65.10 meters. Her teammate, junior Samantha Kunza, threw a stellar 63.19 meters.

Graduate student Hailey Poole placed fifth in the women’s javelin with a season best of 49.77 meters.

Graduate student Cherisse Murray grabbed the final podium spot in the women’s shot put, with a throw of 17.39 meters. Igberaese placed fifth with 17.09 meters.

Rounding off the day on the jumps, senior Christian Edwards placed third with a season best of 16.22 meters.

The relays set the track on fire as both the 4×100 relay teams put up season bests. Sprinters Jekovan Rhetta, Antonio Crisco, Matthew Weaver and Quincy Scott placed eighth with a time of 39.89 seconds. The women’s team — Amari Brown, Milan Fields, Na’Taja Ballard and Amara Obi — ran a quick 44.00-second race to place seventh.

The men’s 4×400 broke the previous collegiate record, meet record and facility record. Robinson, McRae, Orogot and Long placed second with a time of 2:58.53.

“The goal is to use this weekend to create meaningful conversations in order to improve and take care of business in two weeks at the regional meet, and then create national recognition for this program in four weeks at nationals,” head coach Dan Waters said. “We have one month left. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, keep moving forward and have a great rest of the season.”

Next up for the Crimson Tide is the NCAA East Preliminary Round in Jacksonville, Florida, beginning May 24.