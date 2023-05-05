SGA to reduce end-of-year move-out waste through Another Man’s Treasure Initiative

The Student Government Association is implementing an end-of-year waste reduction project to help give back to local nonprofits.

The Another Man’s Treasure Initiative aims to help the community by allowing students to donate gently used items, such as towels and blankets, school supplies, or small decor items, as they move out of dorms.

“SGA members will conduct pickups of the boxes on May 2, 4 and 6. If boxes are filling up and need to be picked up earlier, additional dates can be added,” SGA Press Secretary, Sarah Beth SGA press secretary Sarah Beth Corona, said.

The initiative also aims to help students as they go through the move-out process by providing them with a place to donate their items.

To help collect items, cardboard boxes have been placed throughout the University’s residence hall lobbies.

In a press release Corona said the program will benefit Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, the Tuscaloosa County School System and Habitat for Humanity.

“To promote this philanthropic endeavor, SGA has placed posters throughout the residence halls and is seeking advertisements on residence hall televisions,” Corona said.

More information about the drive can is available on the SGA’s instagram.





