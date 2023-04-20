“We’re looking for a recent graduate with around ten years of industry experience.”

CARTOONS
Let me guess, you were an April baby?
CARTOONS
Gee, it’s raining humans today
CARTOONS
What do you mean, “I may have forgotten to put the spaceship in park?”
CARTOONS
Do these new jeans make me look 3D?
CARTOONS
The Oscars are irrelevant, according to 12 million people on Twitter
CARTOONS
But sir, I don’t have feet!
CARTOONS
Instead of polluting the ocean with plastic straws, our franchises will now be using paper straws that cause deforestation
CARTOONS
No, Paul, we are not packing the grill. Yes, Paul, the resort will have grills
CARTOONS
We’ve broken the fourth wall
CARTOONS
Oh, to be considered good luck… I know you guys feel me