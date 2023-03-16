Mac+Guscette+returns+to+Gainsville+as+new+Crimson+Tide+backstop

A junior catcher from Nokomis, Florida, Mac Guscette returns to Gainsville to face his former team in Alabama’s opening series in SEC play. Guscette transferred from The University of Florida to the University of Alabama on July 9, 2022, and since his move to Tuscaloosa has become a crucial part of the Crimson Tide lineup.

A former 2019 Perfect Game All-American Classic player and the No. 6 catcher in the class of 2020, Guscette was a highly rated catcher coming out of high school. Being a Florida native and the No. 2 ranked catcher in the state of Florida, Guscette stayed in state and committed to the Gators on November 14, 2019.

As the battery for Venice High School, he batted an impressive .351 along with 19 RBI’s during his junior season at Venice. Along with playing for the Toronto Blue Jays scout team and team USA, while also appearing in Perfect Game showcases and tournaments, Guscette was always a valuable catcher that many schools had their eye on.

During his time as a Gator, Guscette played and appeared in 57 games, starting in 46 of them. Guscette batted .259 slashing five home runs, seven doubles, 25 runs scored and 27 RBIs, while also tallying one stolen base on the basepaths during his two seasons.

Guscette had a very favorable and sought after resume and stood out as one of the premier catchers available in the transfer portal. It was clear to college coaches that he would provide a good combination of pop offensively and strong ability behind the plate.

Now at The University of Alabama, Guscette has found himself off to a very good start to his junior season. Being an important middle to lower part of the lineup, he finds himself coming up big and constantly contributing to the surging Crimson Tide offense. During Guscette’s Crimson Tide debut, he tied the game with an RBI single in his first at bat and later launched a three-run homerun in his second at bat to start his career in Tuscaloosa.

“I kind of am just more confident in myself at the plate. … Being in my third year in the SEC, I’ve seen it all, I’ve been in a regional and caught the best pitchers, I think it’s just a confidence thing,” Guscette said.

Overall Guscette has been a key part of the Alabama lineup game after game and has been a gem out of the transfer portal by head coach Brad Bohannon.

The Crimson Tide will head to Gainsville, Florida, March 16-18 to face the Florida Gators in their first SEC series of the 2023 season. The series will be available on SEC Network and SEC Network +.

Questions or comments? Email Blake Byler (Sports Editor) at [email protected]