Preview: African Students Association hosts the Africa Ball

If you have the combined desire to learn more about African food, dance and culture, the Africa Ball is being held by the African Students Association and will take place at First Baptist Church Tuscaloosa on March 25 from 4 to 9 p.m.

Who: African Students Association

What: The Africa Ball

When: Saturday, March 25 from 4-9 p.m.

Where: First Baptist Church Tuscaloosa

Why:

According to The SOURCE, the Africa Ball is meant to display the diverse culture of Africa through a fashion show, drumming, cultural dances, singing and playing other African instruments. Additionally, there will be cultural items on display in booths as well as arts and crafts tables.

The dress code is formal and there will be food and drink provided. General admission tickets are $25, tickets for teenagers are $15, and members of the association receive free admission.

“The purpose of the event is to showcase African culture within the University community, because we have a very fast-growing population of African students on campus,” said Sunday Okafor, a PhD student studying civil engineering and the president of the African Students Association. “It gives the student the opportunity to experience Africa without having to travel to Africa.”

The Africa Ball is an event created for the Tuscaloosa community and is not limited to members of the African Students Association or students at The University of Alabama.

Okafor said he sees the Africa Ball as an opportunity to highlight the diversity of students on campus at the University .

“Currently, we have about 16 countries from Africa represented at UA, so we will use the opportunity to show case the diversity of our association and in extension, the culture of Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Ethiopia,” Okafor said.