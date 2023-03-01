SGA releases unofficial results for spring 2023 elections

Jacob Ritondo, Race and Identity Reporter
February 28, 2023

The Student Government Association released the unofficial results of the spring 2023 election, which consisted of four contested executive council positions. 

The Elections Manual requires that unofficial results be posted by 11:59 p.m. on election day. Three class days after the election, the results will be final if no complaints or appeals are still pending.  

As there are no such complaints or appeals pending at this time, the results below are expected to be confirmed on Friday. 

The only hindrance the election process faced was a delay to the polls opening due to technical issues that prevented students from voting when the voting period began at 7:00 a.m. The issue was resolved by 8:42 a.m., and the Election Board addressed the issue and extended the closing time for the polls from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. 

Voter turnout was 12,008 students, or 33.2% of eligible voters. This marks an increase from last year’s turnout of 28.23%, or 10,065 students. 

The results are as follows: 

 

Constitutional Amendments 

C-01-22: A vote to further clarify the legislative actions that are classified as an Act — Passed 

C-01-23: A vote to change the State of the School Address from November to January — Passed 

 

Executive Council 

President: Collier Dobbs  

Executive Vice President: Josie Schmitt 

VP for Student Affairs: Andrew Fairburn 

VP for Academic Affairs: Johnny Foster 

VP for Financial Affairs: Eric Doh 

VP for External Affairs: Samad Gillani 

VP for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Bella Loia 

Executive Secretary: Olivia Frazier  

 

Senate 

Arts and Sciences: 

  • Ella Brown 
  • Jordan Suttles 
  • Katherine Gray 
  • Emma Blackmon 
  • Oliver Sinclair 
  • Cassidy Matwiyoff 
  • Jensyn Seay 
  • Eleanor Israel 
  • Ethan Pearson 
  • Eyram Gbeddy  

Culverhouse College of Business: 

  • Chloe Pickle 
  • Stella Jeffcoat 
  • Peyton Abbott 
  • Walker Parsons 
  • Leo Denning 
  • Britton Cooper III  
  • Charles Eigner 
  • Phillip Krauss  
  • Jenni Page 
  • Christian Ladner  
  • Jack Sweda 
  • Jeffrey Hux 

Communication and Information Sciences: 

  • Megan Bonhaus 
  • Riley Jordan 
  • Sarah Clevenger 

Education: 

  • Dillon Cook 
  • Kaelyn Thames 
  • Madison Wiltshire 

Human and Environmental Sciences: 

  • Alexandria Oats 
  • Mia Ford 
  • Hidy Kirkpatrick 

Social Work: 

  • Ragan Hope Wilson 
  • Anne Lauren Ermert 

Nursing: 

  • Kendall Stanton 
  • Brooke Garvey 

Engineering: 

  • Jackson Rudder 
  • Lucy Bonhaus 
  • Benjamin Staley 
  • Cade Bailey  
  • Kameron Prim 
  • Michael Rodrigue  

Law: 

  • Alan Crisologo 
  • Andrew Mount 

Graduate: 

  • Tolulope Sanni 
  • Adefunke Eruobodo 
  • Emilia Stuart 
  • Rebecca Rose Lutonsky 
  • TaMaya Mitchell 
  • Tolulope Kolapo 
  • *Tied: John Dodd and Ross D’Entremont  

 

A run-off election for the last graduate school senate seat will occur between Dodd and D’Entremont on March 2. Only graduate students will be allowed to participate in the run-off election.