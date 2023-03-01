SGA+releases+unofficial+results+for+spring+2023+elections

The Student Government Association released the unofficial results of the spring 2023 election, which consisted of four contested executive council positions.

The Elections Manual requires that unofficial results be posted by 11:59 p.m. on election day. Three class days after the election, the results will be final if no complaints or appeals are still pending.

As there are no such complaints or appeals pending at this time, the results below are expected to be confirmed on Friday.

The only hindrance the election process faced was a delay to the polls opening due to technical issues that prevented students from voting when the voting period began at 7:00 a.m. The issue was resolved by 8:42 a.m., and the Election Board addressed the issue and extended the closing time for the polls from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Voter turnout was 12,008 students, or 33.2% of eligible voters. This marks an increase from last year’s turnout of 28.23%, or 10,065 students.

The results are as follows:

Constitutional Amendments

C-01-22: A vote to further clarify the legislative actions that are classified as an Act — Passed

C-01-23: A vote to change the State of the School Address from November to January — Passed

Executive Council

President: Collier Dobbs

Executive Vice President: Josie Schmitt

VP for Student Affairs: Andrew Fairburn

VP for Academic Affairs: Johnny Foster

VP for Financial Affairs: Eric Doh

VP for External Affairs: Samad Gillani

VP for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Bella Loia

Executive Secretary: Olivia Frazier

Senate

Arts and Sciences:

Ella Brown

Jordan Suttles

Katherine Gray

Emma Blackmon

Oliver Sinclair

Cassidy Matwiyoff

Jensyn Seay

Eleanor Israel

Ethan Pearson

Eyram Gbeddy

Culverhouse College of Business:

Chloe Pickle

Stella Jeffcoat

Peyton Abbott

Walker Parsons

Leo Denning

Britton Cooper III

Charles Eigner

Phillip Krauss

Jenni Page

Christian Ladner

Jack Sweda

Jeffrey Hux

Communication and Information Sciences:

Megan Bonhaus

Riley Jordan

Sarah Clevenger

Education:

Dillon Cook

Kaelyn Thames

Madison Wiltshire

Human and Environmental Sciences:

Alexandria Oats

Mia Ford

Hidy Kirkpatrick

Social Work:

Ragan Hope Wilson

Anne Lauren Ermert

Nursing:

Kendall Stanton

Brooke Garvey

Engineering:

Jackson Rudder

Lucy Bonhaus

Benjamin Staley

Cade Bailey

Kameron Prim

Michael Rodrigue

Law:

Alan Crisologo

Andrew Mount

Graduate:

Tolulope Sanni

Adefunke Eruobodo

Emilia Stuart

Rebecca Rose Lutonsky

TaMaya Mitchell

Tolulope Kolapo

*Tied: John Dodd and Ross D’Entremont

A run-off election for the last graduate school senate seat will occur between Dodd and D’Entremont on March 2. Only graduate students will be allowed to participate in the run-off election.