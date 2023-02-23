Shelby Institute provides funding for better faculty and new student program  

The University of Alabama board of trustees approved the creation of the Shelby Institute for Policy and Leadership, along with a $100 million endowment for faculty research, on Feb. 3.

The institute is named after former U.S. senator Richard Shelby, who retired after 36 years of being a senator.

The Shelby Institute for Policy and Leadership will be a new program for around 20 political science students at the University, similar to the Blount Scholars or Randall Research Scholar Program. The students who participate in the new program will be known as “Shelby Scholars,” and will complete a two-year program.

“They will get exposed to local, state and national civic politicians and leadership,” said James Dalton, the University’s provost.

Shelby volunteered documents related to public policy to be available to students and faculty. The archived documents will allow students and faculty to support and conduct research. The renovation of Tuomey Hall, which used to be a part of the Blount Scholars program, will house this program and the documents.

The libraries on campus are currently looking through hundreds of boxes donated by Senator Shelby to digitize them and make them more accessible to members of the University. It is unsure if all students will have access to these documents or only Shelby Scholars.

The new faculty endowment will be permanent and mainly focused on faculty and support. The new institute is looking to bring in 20-40 new faculty members a year, depending on involvement levels and support. The new endowment will also give $250,000 to each faculty member who is a part of this endowment for research and salary support. The overall focus of the endowment is to create more research opportunities for faculty and students and create a program for political science students.

“The endowment is going to set us up for to hire or retain faculty like we never have before,” Dalton said during the press conference. “We will be looking for outstanding faculty in science, technology, education, mathematics, any of the disciplines.”

Chancellor Finis St. John IV said the program will “influence generations to come.”

“In most cases, the best researchers are also the best teachers,” he said. The University will be looking for specific professors.

Over the past few years, the University has risen in the ranks of research universities. In 2018, the University achieved Doctoral Universities – Very High Research Activity status in the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

Dalton said implementing this endowment and the new program will allow the retention of new faculty, researchers and students looking to pursue a career in political science.