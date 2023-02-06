Former+Alabama+football+players+showcase+talents+at+Senior+Bowl

It was a productive week in Mobile, Alabama. for several University of Alabama football seniors as they looked to build their draft stock ahead of April’s NFL Draft at the annual Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Seven Alabama players made the trip for the week, including tight end Cameron Latu, defensive linemen DJ Dale and Byron Young, offensive linemen Emil Ekiyor Jr. and Tyler Steen, linebacker Henry To’oto’o and defensive back Demarcco Hellams.

All seven Alabama players played on the American team, which lost 27-10 to the National team in Saturday’s game.

Despite the loss, Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who served as the American team’s head coach, had positive things to say about the offensive line play that included Steen and Ekiyor.

“It’s an impressive group. They’re big, to be able to move despite being 350 pounds is impressive and this was good exposure for them,” Getsy said.

Of all the Alabama players, Latu had the best day on the field. He had three catches for 30 yards, including a big catch for a first down to set up a field goal for the American team. Latu was also voted tight end of the week during practice by his fellow defensive players.

“I had a fun week being coached by the next level coaches we will soon be around and learned a lot of knowledge about the game at the next level,” Latu said.

Dale and Young both had good days as well. Young recorded two solo tackles while Dale had two total tackles, one solo and one and a half tackles for loss. To’oto’o and Hellams didn’t play in the game.

The senior bowl provided one last opportunity for all seven Alabama football alumni to play together, something Latu found very meaningful.

“It was super special to see guys in the same helmet as me,” Latu said.

Latu was in good spirits in the post-game press conference despite the loss. When asked by a reporter what his plans were next, he responded, “probably a shower.”

The next step for these seven players as well as the rest of Alabama football’s NFL Draft hopefuls will be the NFL Scouting Combine, which begins Feb. 28 and runs through March 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.