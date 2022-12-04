Women’s basketball overcomes struggles in win over Chattanooga

Alabama guard Brittany Davis (23) drives to the basket in the Crimson Tide’s 61-52 victory over the Chattanooga Mocs on Dec. 3 at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

An ugly win still goes down as a win in the record books.

Alabama women’s basketball extended its win streak to four games with a 61-52 win over the Chattanooga Mocs Saturday afternoon, despite an effort that was not up to the Crimson Tide’s standards.

“[I] just was happy the team found a way to win today,” head coach Kristy Curry said. “It was an ugly win, but those count.”

Before Saturday’s game, Alabama (6-2) was holding its opponents to just 22.2% from downtown. On Saturday, the Mocs (6-4) shot 50% from 3-point range, the highest percentage allowed at home this season. The Mocs were also able to find looks inside, as they recorded 26 points — half of their total — inside the paint.

Chattanooga came into the game on a four-game winning streak and was prepared to match Alabama’s energy. Soon enough, Alabama wore down and the Mocs took control of the game halfway through the second quarter.

A midrange jumper from Alabama guard Brittany Davis and a 3-point bucket from guard Aaliyah Nye gave the Crimson Tide a 27-25 lead at halftime.

Chattanooga came out in the second half ready to compete as well. Both squads traded leads for much of the third quarter. Searching for a burst of energy, Curry decided to put in her five starters from last season — Davis, Rice and guards JaMya Mingo-Young, Megan Abrams and Hannah Barber.

“I don’t know if I was thinking about it from that perspective,” Curry said. “I think they’re always going to end up out there at some point. We were just trying to find some energy.”

The energy the Crimson Tide was looking for was found in that lineup. Rice made all three of her shots in the fourth quarter and made a crucial block down the stretch. Barber drained a 3-pointer to give Alabama the lead — and eventually, the win — with 41 seconds left in regulation.

Davis paced the Crimson Tide in scoring with 14 points while also snagging five rebounds. Rice continued her meteoric progression inside Saturday and was second on the team in scoring with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Mocs guard Yazz Wazeerud-Din paced all scorers with 21 points, including three 3-pointers. Guard Addie Porter led the team in rebounds with nine. Eight of Porter’s rebounds were on the defensive glass.

Alabama now will take eight days off before traveling to Southern Miss on Sunday, Dec. 11 to take on the Eagles.

Tipoff from Reed Green Coliseum is set for 2 p.m. CT.

Questions or comments? Email Austin Hannon (Sports Editor) at [email protected]