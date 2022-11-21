Gallery: Alabama vs Austin Peay

Lexi HallNovember 21, 2022
SPORTS
Women’s basketball loses high-scoring Bahamas opener to No. 17 Utah
Thanksgiving Week Hoops: Women’s basketball set for Pink Flamingo Championship in Bahamas
Marjama has record-breaking performance despite back-to-back sweeps at Arkansas
Amidst its dream season, No. 1 Alabama believes it can sustain success for years to come
No. 1 Alabama beats No. 13 UC Irvine to move to national quarterfinals
Women cap historic season with third place finish, men finish 27th at cross country NCAA Championships
No. 8 Alabama’s shutout of Austin Peay may have fixed the turnover problem
McClellan, No. 8 Alabama run over Austin Peay in penultimate game of regular season
Volleyball travels to last away series of season at Arkansas
No. 8 Alabama begins final homestand with FCS foe Austin Peay