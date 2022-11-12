Women finish first, men finish third at 2022 NCAA South Regional Championships

The Alabama women’s cross country team poses for a picture following its first-place finish at the 2022 NCAA South Regional Championships on Nov. 11 at the John Hunt Running Park in Huntsville, Ala.

On Friday, the Alabama men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the 2022 NCAA South Regional Championships at the John Hunt Running Park in Huntsville, Alabama.

The men’s team placed third in the event, giving themselves an opportunity to qualify for a bid at-large to the NCAA Championships. The women’s team finished first in the event, doing so for the first time since 1986, and securing their bid for the NCAA Championships.

The Crimson Tide women’s fourth NCAA regional title was secured by placing four runners in the top-five and all seven runners finishing in the top-50. In total, the women’s team finished with 34 points, which put them 54 points ahead of second-place finisher Florida State.

Amaris Tyynismaa (19:35.1) led the women by finishing second overall. Hilda Olemomoi (19:35.3), Mercy Chelangat (19:35.6) and Flomena Asekol (19:41.5) rounded out the Crimson Tide’s top-five finishers, placing third, fourth and fifth, respectively. The morning was ultimately capped off by Jamie Reed (20:52.8) placing 43rd and Sam McDonnell (21:06.8) finishing 49th.

“Our women did an outstanding job today,” head coach Dan Waters said. “They shut the door on the rest of the field early on and ran with confidence throughout.”

The Alabama men’s third-place finish was led by SEC individual champion, Victor Kiprop (29:21.20). Kiprop led the Crimson Tide with his fifth individual race victory of the season, winning by seven seconds. Hillary Cheruiyot (29:38.60) was able to secure eighth place to cap Alabama’s top-10 finishers.

Alabama’s scoring five was rounded out by Jacob Harris (30:01.40), Eliud Kipsang (30:32.50) and Brady Grant (30:50.80), who all placed 15th, 28th and 34th, respectively.

“The men had a tough time today,” Waters said. “But we feel like our body of work throughout the season should be enough for an at-large bid to nationals.”

Scoring 73 points, the men’s team was just four points behind second-place finisher Ole Miss, and ultimately four points from receiving an automatic bid to the NCAA Championship.

“With just the NCAA Championships ahead of us, we’re looking to close this great season off strong,” Waters said.

While the women’s victory has secured their bid, the men will be awaiting their potential bid during the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Selection Show, airing Saturday, Nov. 12, at 4 p.m. CT on NCAA.com.

The NCAA Championships will take place Saturday, Nov. 19 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

