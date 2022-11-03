SGA provides menstrual products in Student Center  

The University of Alabama has started to provide free menstrual products in some women’s restrooms in the UA Student Center.

This change comes over a year after the SGA encouraged the University to support the implementation of free menstrual products on campus.

The products are located in dispensers in the first– and second-floor women’s restrooms in the Student Center. There are boxes with products in the third-floor women’s restroom. The products were installed about a week ago.

“The SGA fully supports increased accessibility for those who utilize menstrual products,” said SGA Press Secretary Trinity Hunter. “With the Student Center serving as the hub of campus life, we are excited to support this resolution and look forward to it benefiting our fellow students across UA.”

MJ Miller, a junior majoring in news media and the president of Alabama’s chapter of Her Campus, a national online publication that focuses on “empowering and uniting college women,” said having the University provide the products is helpful to all students who menstruate.

“For the University, it just really shows that you care about your students,” Miller said. “The fact that they can … provide it for free really … helps out students who may not have $20 to spend on a box of tampons.”

Miller said she would like to see more places on campus receive menstrual products and that adding them to “as many places as [the University] can” would be beneficial to students.