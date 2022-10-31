Cross country sweeps 2022 SEC Championships

The Alabama Cross Country Team pose with the trophy during the SEC Championship at The Old Miss Golf Course in Oxford, MS on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

On Friday, the Alabama men’s and women’s cross country teams swept the Southeastern Conference team championships in Oxford, Mississippi. This was the first time in program history that the Crimson Tide has swept the SEC team championships.

The women’s team managed to score a dominant 36-point victory to claim their title, 38 points ahead of second-place Arkansas.

The women had four runners in the top seven, with Mercy Chelangat (18:33.65) and Hilda Olemomoi (18:54.11) finishing second and third. The victory was ultimately capped off by a 19th-place finish from Elka Machan (20:29.12).

The 2022 SEC title is Alabama’s third overall and first title since back-to-back wins in 1986 and 1987.

“We saw two extraordinary but very different races out there,” head coach Dan Waters said. “The women came in poised and ready for their moment and they took it.”

Following the women’s win, the men’s team was able to pull through in one of the closest men’s races in SEC history.

Scoring 59 points was enough for the men to clinch the title. The victory was only five points ahead of Tennessee and Arkansas, who both scored 64.

The men’s team was led by Victor Kiprop (22:38.94) who won the individual race by almost four seconds. Hillary Cheruiyot (22:51.42) and Eliud Kipsang (23:18.84) finished fourth and seventh respectively. The fifth and final scoring slot was filled by Brady Grant (23:48.63) with a 19th place finish.

“Our men were in a fight from the moment they toed the line,” Waters said. “They really dug deep and got us the finishes we had to have.”

The men’s title is the fourth in program history and the first since 2009. Kiprop’s first-place finish was the program’s 13th individual SEC men’s title in school history.

The NCAA South Regional Championships are set to take place Friday, Nov. 11, in Huntsville, Alabama.