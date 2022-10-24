Men’s golf finishes ninth at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate to end fall season

This weekend, the No. 12 Alabama men’s golf team headed to Alpharetta, Georgia, for the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate. The Crimson Tide finished ninth overall with a 4-under par 860 at the tournament.

In this tournament, the Crimson Tide competed against many of the top-25 teams including Stanford University, The University of Virginia and Texas A&M University. Key playmakers included freshmen Jonathan Griz and Nick Dunlap who led the way, tying for 15th. Both carded matching 54-hole scores of 3-under 213.

During the opening round, Griz tied Georgia Tech’s Hiroshi Tai and Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett for the lowest round by any golfer. The team managed to remain second-best on par 3s and had the third most birdies.

Other notable Alabama players were junior JP Cave, who tied for 50th overall with a 4-over 220, senior Canon Claycomb in 67th place with a 226, and individual competitor, senior Tyler Lipscomb, who finished 75th.

Despite their low ranking in this tournament, head coach Jay Seawell is proud of his players for the improvements they have made this season.

“We had too many big numbers and there is a fine line when it comes to doing the things that are needed to win at this level,” Seawell said. “Even though it was an unsuccessful week, it’s not going to diminish the improvement our guys made throughout the fall season.”

This tournament ended the fall season for the Crimson Tide. Alabama will take to the course again Feb. 5-6, 2023, for the John Hayt Intercollegiate Invitational in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, to start the spring season.

“Their hard work showed off and I think we are capable of becoming a very good team come next spring,” Seawell said. “We are going to continue to work hard in the offseason and make sure we are doing the things that are needed so that we reach the goals our team has set for the spring season.”

