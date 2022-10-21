How Alabama took advantage of the transfer portal

Alabama women’s basketball head coach Kristy Curry speaks to the media during SEC Tipoff ’23 on Oct. 18 at the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Mountain Brook, Ala.

The current landscape of collegiate athletics gives athletes the opportunity to give their college career a much-needed jolt. The NCAA transfer portal has given athletes the chance to not only grow as a player but increase their chances of competing for a national championship.

Alabama women’s basketball took advantage of what the portal could offer by adding five transfers during the offseason. Of course, the coaching staff at Alabama does all they can to recruit. However, the returning players on the roster became the Crimson Tide’s selling pitch in the portal.

“I think that group decided that they love being at Alabama,” head coach Kristy Curry said during SEC Tipoff Tuesday morning. “They take a lot of pride of [what’s on the] front of their chest.”

The challenge with adding so many fresh faces is getting the rosters to blend together. Fortunately for the Crimson Tide, seven players returned to the team. Curry has relied on the leadership on the team to embrace the newcomers on the squad.

“They’re an amazing example in the classroom and in the community,” Curry said. “Then, you look at what they’re doing on the floor. It’s just their work ethic. They all have different strengths and weaknesses from being action to vocal leaders and they’re a fun group to be around.”

The lack of depth hurt the Crimson Tide at several points last season, especially this past January. It could be challenging to manage the amount of talent Alabama has on the roster, but Curry suggested the opposite Tuesday morning.

“I don’t think it’s a challenge, I just think it’s made practices really competitive,” Curry said. “The thing about competition is that it helps each tide rise.”

It’s clear that the transfer portal provided Alabama with the opportunity to control their own destiny heading into the 2022-2023 season. The Crimson Tide must now focus on creating a cohesive unit to put on the floor come Nov. 7.

