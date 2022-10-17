Swimming and diving sweeps South Carolina in home opener 

Alabama swimmer Jackson Dement swims the butterfly against South Carolina at Alabama Aquatic Center and Don Gambril Olympic Pool in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Oct 15, 2022.

The Alabama men’s and women’s swimming teams swept the South Carolina Gamecocks to open the Crimson Tide’s home schedule on Saturday morning at the Alabama Aquatic Center.

The men won by a score of 179-116, headlined by great performances from seniors Matt Menke and Derek Maas, sophomore Bernardo Bondra De Almeida and freshman Tim Korstanje, all of which got wins with a time of 1:26.59.

Korstanje earned the Crimson Tide its first individual win by clocking 20.37 in the 50-meter freestyle.

The women won by a score of 190.5-109.5. Graduate students Rhyan White, Morgan Scott, Kalia Antoniou and sophomore Avery Wiseman, opened the meet with a win in the 200-medley relay, going 1:38.24 to finish more than three seconds ahead of second place.

Scott won the 200-meter individual medley at 2:01.78 and 100-meter freestyle at 49.95 while Antoniou went 22.55 to win the 50-meter freestyle.

“That was a great way to open our home schedule,” head coach Margo Geer said. “Both our men and women had some challenges this week, but we came out with a lot of spirit and got the job done. We had some strong performances from our rookies and veterans alike and that carried us through. Now we must get back to work, get ready for LSU and keep moving forward.”

Up next, the Crimson Tide will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to take on LSU on Friday, Nov 4 at 1 p.m. CT.