UA student charged with felony assault, causes brain bleed, skull fractures to another student 

A University of Alabama student and member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity was charged with second degree assault after allegedly head-stomping and striking another student. He is now facing a Code of Student Conduct investigation and had his fraternity membership suspended.

Twenty-year-old Allen Dallas Coppinger of Waxhaw, North Carolina, was arrested on Sept. 29 for the assault, which occurred more than five weeks ago. Second-degree assault is a felony in the state of Alabama.

Court documents filed on Sept. 30 reveal that police were called to the scene of an incident on Sept. 3.

As first reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police said around 1 a.m., members of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity had been fighting with members of Sigma Phi Epsilon. A group of Sigma Phi Epsilon members walked over to the Lambda Chi Alpha house and engaged in a mutual fight with members sitting outside.

During the incident, a Lamda Chi Alpha member was knocked to the ground. Investigators said Coppinger stomped on the back of his head while the Lamda Chi Alpha member lay defenseless, forcing his skull into the ground. Records indicated that Coppinger also kicked the unconscious victim.

Court documents detail that the victim suffered a brain bleed and multiple skull fractures as a result of the incident.

The arrest warrant for Coppinger was filed on Sept. 21 and he was placed in Tuscaloosa County Jail upon his arrest on Sept. 29. Coppinger has since been released on a $15,000 bond.

Coppinger’s charge for second-degree assault violates the University’s Code of Student Conduct.

The Code of Student Conduct lists physical abuse as a violation and defines physical abuse as “intentionally or recklessly causing physical harm or endangering the health or safety of any person, including, but not limited to, simple assault and aggravated assault.”

The Code of Student Conduct states that a student who violates one or more acts of misconduct is “subject to the disciplinary sanctions outlined in Article V.” When it is determined that a student has violated the code of conduct, potential sanctions listed under Article V range from a warning to University suspension or expulsion.

For the student conduct case process to begin, a report must be made. A report can be made by UA officials, law enforcement, students or “others,” per the student conduct website.

UA spokesperson Shane Dorrill said UAPD initiated a criminal investigation and referred the incident to the Office of Student Conduct.

“The University has high expectations for the behavior of our students and works regularly with student organizations to emphasize those expectations. In relation to this incident, UAPD was notified, quickly initiated a criminal investigation, and promptly referred the matter to the Office of Student Conduct,” Dorrill said.

Dorrill said that while the status of the investigation cannot be discussed, the University was working to handle it appropriately.

“The institution makes every effort to protect those affected by the alleged incident, which may include limiting or not permitting access to campus for individuals arrested,” Dorrill said.

Heather Matthews, Chief Communication Officer for Sigma Phi Epsilon’s national organization said neither the national organization nor the Alabama chapter condone violence of any kind. Matthews said the chapter has suspended Coppinger’s membership and taken immediate action on the incident.

“As a result of his alleged behavior, the chapter took swift accountability measures and immediately suspended Allen Coppinger’s membership,” Matthews said. “The chapter’s leadership is taking the mutual confrontation that several members were involved in seriously, and to prevent future conflict, in the last month they hosted the campus police to provide education around de-escalation as well as shared counseling resources with members.”

The Alabama Beta chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon referred media requests to Matthews.

The Alabama Alpha Phi Zeta chapter of Lambda Chi Alpha did not respond to request for comment.