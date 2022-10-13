The “Third Saturday in October”: An old rivalry with a new twist 

Beginning in 1901, the Alabama-Tennessee football rivalry has been around for over a century. Since then, the Crimson Tide leads the all-time series 58-38-7, and has won 15 straight heading into their 104th clash. But this year, the Volunteers bring a new level of confidence not seen in recent years. It’s important to look back at the most recent matchups and see what may make this time different.

Kicking off the 15-game streak was a 2007 contest debuting Alabama’s new head coach, Nick Saban. Both teams were hot entering the game with Tennessee at 4-2, ranked 20th in the nation, and the Crimson Tide sitting at 5-2. Saban knew he would have to take some risks to pull off the upset, especially without two of his starting linemen, who were suspended for the game.

And so, they immediately set the tone for the rest of the game by successfully converting an onside kick on the opening kickoff. From there, more chaos ensued. The first half ended with 10 points in the final 12 seconds — a late touchdown by Alabama and a field goal by Tennessee.

The Crimson Tide’s top receiver, DJ Hall, racked up 13 receptions for 185 yards and two touchdowns, while Tennessee running back Arian Foster totaled 165 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. But at last, Alabama would pull away with a 17-0 scoring run in the second half to win the game 41-17, its most lopsided victory since 1986.

After 2007, Alabama began a long stretch of dominance. It has been ranked in the top-10 for every matchup since, with its average margin of victory of around 25 points.

But the two teams’ 2009 meeting was an exception.

Alabama entered the game 8-0 and ranked second in the country whereas Tennessee was sitting at just 3-3. The game was dominated by the defenses and kickers. Though Alabama was favored by 14 points, the defenses kept the score low — the Crimson Tide led with the score at 9-3 at halftime. Kicker Leigh Tiffin nailed his fourth field goal to put the Crimson Tide up 12-3 late in the fourth quarter. As Alabama was running out the clock, running back Mark Ingram had his first career fumble, which kept some hope alive for the Volunteers.

Tennessee quickly rebounded and scored the first touchdown of the game with just over a minute remaining. They then converted the onside kick and drove the ball down the field, only for nose tackle Terrence Cody to block the potential game-winning kick — his second blocked kick of the fourth quarter. It was a heartbreaking ending for the Volunteers in a game littered with missed opportunities.

Many games from then on would be blowout victories for Alabama, but 2015 appeared to be different. Though Alabama was 7-1 and ranked eighth in the nation, Tennessee was coming off a huge win against rival Georgia, who was ranked 19th at the time. Both sides were loaded with NFL prospects, highlighted by Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs and Alabama’s star running back Derrick Henry. Still, the score was tied at just 7-7 at halftime.

Alabama would go on to score two field goals, but despite its three missed field goals, Tennessee rallied back with a touchdown to put them up 14-13 late in the fourth. Saban put the fate of the team with his Heisman-winning running back, and Henry delivered. He provided just enough spark by scoring a 20-yard touchdown with just over two minutes remaining. Dobbs had one more attempt to lead his team down the field and recapture the lead, but just four plays later, Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson came up with a huge strip sack that would end the contest. It was yet another game to be remembered by missed kicks and late-game heroics.

This year, Tennessee fans have hope — something that’s been hard to come by since their 2015 loss.

The Volunteers have averaged less than 14 points against Alabama in the last 15 years. Their newly improved offense led by transfer quarterback Hendon Hooker is averaging over 45 points per game this season. Additionally, kicker Chase McGrath has made all 28 of his extra point attempts and all seven field goals under 40 yards, so kicking probably won’t be their downfall again.

As for Alabama, the Crimson Tide’s offense struggled last week without star quarterback Bryce Young, and he remains questionable with a shoulder injury for Saturday’s game. The team’s play has been inconsistent with or without Young, narrowly escaping defeat on multiple occasions. This game is suiting up to be a high-scoring affair with the over/under set at 65.5 points. It’s also the first time both teams are ranked sixth or better in the history of the rivalry.

Regardless of the outcome, it is bound to have a lasting impact on the legacy of the rivalry.

Kickoff from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

