Men’s tennis concludes Bobby Baylis Invitational

After a disappointing 2021-22 season that finished with a 9-21 record, the Alabama men’s tennis team closed their start of the fall season opener on Sunday. The group tallied 11 wins over three days at the Bobby Baylis Invitational, hosted by Notre Dame, at Courtney Tennis Center in South Bend, Indiana.

Freshman Roan Jones led the way going undefeated in singles battles over the weekend, including a three-win run with a straight set victory against Columbia University’s Hugo Hashimoto, 6-2, 6-1.

In doubles, junior Joao Ferreira and sophomore Zach Foster took down Columbia’s Roko Horvat and Sachin Palta, 6-1. It was Foster’s third doubles victory over the weekend, while playing with three different partners.

Columbia’s Alex Koltzen defeated Alabama sophomore and 2022 SEC Freshman of the Year in Filip Planinsek, 6-3, 6-1.

The Crimson Tide look to bounce back this season after a tough 0-12 in SEC play.

After opening their season in the Bobby Baylis Invitational, the Crimson Tide men will next see action when they co-host the Bama Four-In-The-Fall with the women’s tennis team from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama hosted the same event in 2021 against athletes from LSU, Memphis and Princeton.

