Football bounces back offensively in a dominant 63-7 victory against UL-Monroe

Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) celebrates with Amari Niblack (84) after scoring a touchdown in the Crimson Tide’s 63-7 win over the UL Monroe Warhawks on Sept. 17 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

No. 2 Alabama’s offense looked like its offense of old on Saturday against UL-Monroe with a dominant start to the game by scoring in just four plays totaling 75 yards, headlined by a 33-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Bryce Young to wide receiver Traeshon Holden on their very first offensive possession.

“I just feel like we were more efficient offensively,” Holden said. “At receiver, running back, and offensive line, we were just much more efficient in what we were doing. And the week of preparation and practice made everything better.”

The second drive offensively was more of the same from Alabama (3-0) by scoring in four plays on 45 yards with a rushing touchdown by Young, his second of the year, to put the Crimson Tide up a commanding 28-0 through the first quarter.

Despite a poor display in the second quarter, Alabama dominated offensively the rest of the way, finishing with 509 total yards and six offensive touchdowns.

Aside from throwing his first two interceptions of the season, Young connected with three different receivers for three of his four total touchdowns, including a 37-yard touchdown pass to running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the third quarter.

It wasn’t just the offense for Alabama. The Crimson Tide scored 14 of their first 21 points off a tipped pass returned for a touchdown by edge linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and a blocked punt by wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks returned for a touchdown by defensive back Malachi Moore.

Aside from the good offensive display, the lack of penalties on both sides of the ball was a positive sign for the Crimson Tide, compared to last week’s season-high of 15.

The offensive play-calling by Alabama was aggressive all day in an all-around dominant victory by the Crimson Tide.

Alabama stays home next week to face their first SEC opponent of the year in Vanderbilt next Saturday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

