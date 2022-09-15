A look back at the 2007 UL Monroe loss 

In the Crimson Tide’s first season under head coach Nick Saban, the team went 7-6, with four straight losses to wrap up the regular season.

Of those four losses, three were SEC matchups, and two games were at home. One of the home losses and the only non-conference loss was to the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks.

Alabama fell 21-14 to UL-Monroe in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 7, 2007. The Warhawks came to Tuscaloosa as 24.5-point underdogs. UL-Monroe was representing the Sun Belt Conference — a conference that had gone 0-11 on the season against SEC competition. The Warhawks had not won against an SEC opponent since defeating Mississippi State in 1995 and had a record of 3-29-1 against SEC teams before downing the Crimson Tide.

Alabama dominated the statistics — both good and bad. The Crimson Tide had 409 total yards, 23 first downs and only two penalties for 16 yards. However, the Crimson Tide also had four turnovers: two interceptions and two fumbles.

UL-Monroe had just 282 total yards, 17 first downs and 17 penalties for 65 yards. But the Warhawks took advantage of Alabama’s turnovers, stopping Alabama from scoring after the first half while mounting a comeback of their own after having been down by a touchdown early in the game.

The Crimson Tide put up one touchdown per quarter in the first half, with the Warhawks notching two touchdowns in the second quarter and one touchdown in the third quarter. The Warhawks’ defensive stand included a blocked field goal attempt on top of cornerback Quintez Secka’s two interceptions off Alabama quarterback John Parker Wilson.

This was Saban’s first season, and it was certainly not a success compared to the standard Saban has set over the last 15 years. But it is important to note Saban had not yet had the chance to recruit his own player pool. That doesn’t mean the team was devoid of talent. Many key players such as Javier Arenas and Leigh Tiffin — who went on to win with Saban for Alabama’s first national championship title since 1992 — were part of this team. Alabama’s star receiver DJ Hall, who had been suspended for violation of team conduct, was brought back out to play in the second half to overcome the Warhawks.

It was not lost on UL-Monroe’s head coach Charlie Weatherbie what his team had done. Weatherbie had been head coach of UL-Monroe for five seasons and said the win at Bryant-Denny Stadium was “the biggest win of [his] head coaching career.”

Fans of the Warhawks also realized what the team had accomplished. Local business owners hung photos of the Warhawks celebrating inside Bryant-Denny in local restaurants. A local car dealer paid to display a billboard for all Alabama fans traveling to the Independence Bowl on I-20 in Shreveport, Louisiana to see. The billboard read, “Tide Rolled! ULM 21 – Alabama 14.”

Saban and longtime Crimson Tide fans have used this UL-Monroe loss as a cautionary tale before “cupcake” games for years. But not everyone remembers this game, including current players for the Crimson Tide.

“I remember when these guys beat us,” Saban said to start the week leading up to Alabama’s clash with the Warhawks. “I know that our players won’t remember that because history sometimes is not that important, and they were probably — what would you say — five, six years old when that happened?”

The next-worst season Alabama has had since the Warhawks downed the Crimson Tide on home soil (7-6) was a three-loss season in 2010 (10-3). But that won’t change Saban and his team’s approach to the game this weekend. Fans can expect the Crimson Tide to approach the Warhawks with competitive respect and a desire to prove they’re still at the top of the table in college football after a narrow victory over Texas in week two.

Alabama and UL-Monroe will kick off at 3 p.m. CT in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17 on the SEC Network.