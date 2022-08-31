2022 Season Preview: Offensive and Defensive Line

The trenches. It’s where the outcome of a game is often decided.

In 2022-23, the Alabama Crimson Tide has both experienced and inexperienced players at the line of scrimmage.

Offensive Line

After a historically impressive offensive line in 2020-21, there was a sizeable fall off in 2021-22. Bryce Young was sacked 39 times, which is almost three times per game. Usually, a poor offensive line would improve in the following year, but Alabama may still have some issues.

A huge addition in the offseason was left tackle Tyler Steen. Steen transferred in from Vanderbilt, making 33 consecutive starts to finish off his four-year career for the Commodores. With one year of eligibility remaining, Steen looks to finish his college career strong with the Crimson Tide. Steen is tasked with holding down Young’s blindside, potentially the most important job on the team.

“It’s really big,” Young said of Steen’s decision to come to Tuscaloosa. “Anytime we can get help at a position like that, it’s huge.”

After a position battle throughout the summer, it seems that graduate student Kendall Randolph will start week one at left guard. Randolph has been on the roster since redshirting in 2017 but has never made a start on the offensive line. In fact, Randolph has seen much more time at tight end as a blocker in specific packages.

In the middle will be center Darrian Dalcourt. Unlike Steen and Randolph, Dalcourt was a major player for Alabama last season. Dalcourt made his first career start in the 2021 season-opener against Miami and proceeded to start 11 games before missing three games due to injury.

The strongest piece of the Crimson Tide offensive line will play at right guard. Emil Ekiyor Jr. has made 29 career starts, including every game in 2021-22. Ekiyor allowed just 1.5 sacks of the 39 given up by the unit.

The youngest by age on the offensive line this season is right tackle JC Latham. Latham was a unanimous five-star out of high school, ranked as the top offensive lineman in the class of 2021. He didn’t start any games last season, but he took 104 snaps in 14 games. Now in his sophomore year, Latham will look to anchor the right side of the line.

Defensive Line

Three seniors will anchor the defensive line of Nick Saban’s traditional 3-4 defense.

At the ends will be Justin Eboigbe and Byron Young. Eboigbe has appeared in 29 games since 2019, recording 48 tackles (24 solo, 24 assisted). He also has four tackles for loss and two sacks. Eboigbe has been opportunistic as well, with two fumble recoveries and an interception against Georgia on Oct. 17, 2020.

Like Eboigbe, Young has been on the team since the 2019 season, amassing 82 total tackles in 32 games the past three years. Young has 14.5 tackles for loss in his career, including 7.5 in 2021-22. His time in Tuscaloosa has also seen 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

Anchoring the defensive line in the middle will be nose guard DJ Dale. Dale has been very good at plugging up open holes for opposing teams’ running backs. He has 56 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks in his three years playing for the Crimson Tide. He has also stepped into a team leadership role for the 2022-23 season.

