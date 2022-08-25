University Receives Grant for Electric Buses 

The University of Alabama will spend nearly $8 million in federal grant money on eight new electric buses and their support infrastructure in order to replace roughly a quarter of the University’s fleet of Crimson Ride buses.

The purchase, which is also supported by a $2 million match from the University, will also be used to assist the Alabama Transportation Institute (ATI) in studying how electric vehicles can best be adapted to the transit system.

“This award has tremendous potential to transform our transit system in the direction of renewable energy,” Executive Director of ATI Allen Parrish said.

The University will purchase electric buses to replace the remainder of Crimson Ride fleet over time. Associate Director of Transit for UA Transportation Services James Knickrehm said a specific model of bus has yet to be chosen.

“Transitioning to an electric bus fleet is a significant commitment for the University, and we are fortunate to have strong support from UA’s faculty in our transition,” Knickrehm said.

Fuel savings may be used to expand Crimson Ride services to more parts of Tuscaloosa as well.

“This initiative not only plays a role in helping reduce emissions, but the research and workforce development components, in partnership with industry, strengthen UA and the Tuscaloosa area in becoming a hub for electric vehicles while ensuring the state’s profile for innovation in electric vehicles is strong,” Bharat Balasubramanian, chief mobility research and development officer for ATI and UA College of Engineering professor said.

The University will partner with Shelton State Community College to provide training on the buses and will retrain current bus drivers to operate the new buses.