2022 Season Preview: Running Backs

Since taking over in 2007, Alabama head coach Nick Saban has coached stellar running backs year in and year out. Both Mark Ingram in 2009 and Derrick Henry in 2015 won the Heisman Trophy, but the Crimson Tide’s leading rusher in school history is Najee Harris (2017-2021).

Saban has also been known to use several tailbacks in any given game, much like Patriots head coach and friend Bill Belichick. In 2022, it will most likely be a group of backs getting it done on the field for Alabama.

Jahmyr Gibbs

This off season, it isn’t Heisman trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young who’s been drawing all the attention, but Jahmyr Gibbs. Since transferring to the Crimson Tide in December, Gibbs has been potentially the most talked about player on the Alabama offense.

In two years at Georgia Tech, Gibbs totaled 1,974 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns. He introduced himself to the Crimson Tide faithful in the 2022 A-Day game when he scored a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter and took home the Dixie Howell Memorial Award as the spring game’s MVP.

Gibbs is especially applauded for his ability to make plays in the passing game, which will dramatically help Young and the inexperienced receiving core.

Defensive lineman DJ Dale saw his special abilities firsthand in a practice scrimmage.

“He’s different, very dynamic, can do anything — run the ball, catch the ball,” Dale said. “He’s shifty. He got me yesterday in practice in team run.”

Jase McClellan

Jase McClellan has only appeared in nine games between two seasons in Tuscaloosa. However, this is not due to lack of ability. Many believed McClellan to be the best running back on the roster in 2021-22 until he suffered a season-ending knee injury against Ole Miss on Oct. 2.

McClellan scored four touchdowns in the first four games of the season last year, including an impressive catch and run score against Florida on Sept. 18.

The former four-star from Aledo, Texas, will reassume his second-string role in 2022-23.

Roydell Williams

Similar to McClellan, Roydell Williams was off to a strong start in 2021-22 before suffering a season-ending leg injury against New Mexico State on Nov. 13.

Alabama desperately could have used Williams down the stretch of the season as the injuries to the offense piled up.

Williams accumulated 412 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns on 72 plays a year ago. Like McClellan, he will look to jump back into a secondary role in 2022-23.

Trey Sanders

Trey Sanders became a fan favorite late in the season in 2021-22. After season-ending injuries to McClellan and Williams, Sanders became the primary backup to Brian Robinson Jr. in the final games of the year.

After arriving in Tuscaloosa in 2019 as the top-rated running back in the country out of high school, Sanders missed the entire campaign due to injury.

In 2020, Sanders played in four games before watching his season end, once again due to injury.

In the 2021 Iron Bowl, his opportunity arose. After Robinson Jr. went out of the game, Sanders took advantage, carrying the ball 10 times and catching two passes. Then in the College Football Playoffs Semifinal win over Cincinnati, he recorded a career-high 14 carries totaling 67 yards.

Sanders begins his redshirt junior season in 2022-23. Even though he could be a valuable player for the majority of college football teams, he will most likely take a reserve role for the Crimson Tide this season.

Jamarion Miller

The final tailback on the 2022-23 Alabama depth chart is true freshman Jamarion Miller.

Miller was the No. 6 overall running back in the Class of 2022 from Tyler Legacy High School in Tyler, Texas.

Miller will look to hear his name called for an incredibly competitive running back spot in 2022-23.

