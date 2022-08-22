Upcoming+SGA+dates+to+know

The Student Government Association announced several important deadlines and activity dates this semester for students looking to get involved. Check them out below:

Meet SGA Week

From Aug. 22-25, students can meet the SGA president and vice presidents as they table at the UA Student Center. Per SGA Press Secretary Trinity Hunter, the executive council will be listening to student concerns, discussing open applications and sharing student resources.

Lunch with President Madeline Martin

Hunter said that beginning in September, students will have the opportunity to sign up for a lunch with SGA President Madeline Martin to discuss any ideas, concerns, or suggestions about their student experience. Lunches will take place in Lakeside Dining Hall. Hunter said more information about how to sign up for the lunches will be released by the SGA “in the coming weeks.”

First Year Council Applications

The First Year Council serves as the representative body for the new freshman class within SGA. It is the primary way freshman can get involved with the SGA. The application deadline is Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m. CT. For any questions about the application, contact [email protected]

Lobby Board Applications

Lobby Board serves as the head advocacy group for the SGA. Lobby Board works closely with the UA Higher Education Partnership and the City of Tuscaloosa, participating in Higher Education Day in Montgomery and aiding in voter registration initiatives. The application deadline is Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m. CT. For any questions about the application, contact [email protected].

SAFE Center Committee Applications

The SAFE Center Committee partners with various events promoting and aiding the services offered by the SAFE Center and the Women and Gender Resources Center regarding health and wellbeing. The application deadline for the committee is Sept. 2 at 11:59 p.m. CT. For any questions about the application, contact Kennedy Carter, director of the SAFE Center Committee, at [email protected].

Organization Funding Applications

According to Hunter, the first deadline to apply for funding through the Financial Affairs Committee will be on Sept. 11 by 11:59 p.m. CT. Organizations looking to access information on how to apply for FAC funding, important dates and deadlines, and steps for organizations after being awarded the money, can go to the Financial Affairs Committee page on the SGA website. For any questions about the FAC application, contact Lauryn Parker, vice president for financial affairs at [email protected].