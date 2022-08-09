Staying safe on-campus: Tips from the University of Alabama’s Police Department

Your first time on a college campus can be intimidating. for many reasons: you are starting a new phase in your life, making new friends and perhaps moving to a new city or state. On top of that, You may be on your own for the first time and with that comes a whole new set of responsibilities.

At The University of Alabama, we have many resources that students can utilize to ensure their safety. The University of Alabama’s Police Department (UAPD) has provided The Crimson White with information on how they recommend students practice safe and responsible behavior on campus. Some of these tips include:

“Pay attention to your surroundings. Don’t get distracted by looking at your phone when you are walking on campus or out in public.

Always keep your personal items with you or under the watchful eye of a trusted friend.

Always lock the doors to your residence and vehicle.

If you see something suspicious, call UAPD at 205-348-5454 as soon as possible.

If you have an emergency, you can call UAPD at 205-348-5454 or 911. If you are in a situation where it’s unsafe to call 911, you can text 911.”

Additionally, UAPD recommends the use of the Crimson Ride, the campus’ bus system, after dark. When walking, they recommend you stay on the Quad, which is well lit, and utilize a buddy system or call a friend to ensure someone knows where you are.

External businesses such as Joyride and True North provide affordable transportation services on golf carts around campus and the surrounding community.

The UA Alert System, 92.5 FM UA, and many other local channels are employed in the case of natural, technological or human-caused hazards on campus. It is most used to alert students and faculty to extreme weather in Tuscaloosa.

Tornado season is from March through May in Tuscaloosa, and UA Alerts sends text messages, emails and calls to your mobile device with updates on tornado warnings and watches. In the case of a tornado, make sure to look at the map of storm shelters around the university.

UAPD recommends that you check your contact information in myBama to make sure that you are receiving these alerts.

According to UAPD, the UA Safety App, “provides you with immediate access to information in case of an emergency, and provides access to emergency contacts for instant dialing with one push.”

Another way to get in quick contact with UAPD is through Blue Phones, which are direct lines of communication to the University of Alabama’s Police Department. They are located all over campus and can be utilized by pressing the red button in case of emergency.

The University provides many services to students that need extra support throughout their time at the University. The Counseling Center offers free and affordable counseling, UA Safe Zone is a safe space for LGTQIA+ individuals and their allies, and the Women and Gender Resource Center provides counseling and advocacy services to a wide variety of students.

“As students transition from living at home with their parents to being independent in college, they are learning to make choices that will impact them and those around them,” said a UAPD representative. “One of the great things about The University of Alabama is that there is a network of support to help ease students into adulthood if they need it.”