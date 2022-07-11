Former Alabama men’s golf national champ collects first PGA Tour win

Former Alabama men’s golfer and current PGA golfer Trey Mullinax poses with the 2022 Barbasol Championship trophy on July 10 at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

The big wins for Alabama alumni on the golf course keep coming.

Birmingham, Alabama, native Trey Mullinax, who was part of the Alabama men’s golf national title teams in 2013 and 2014, won the Barbasol Championship on Sunday. The victory is his third pro win and first on the PGA Tour. He carded a fourth-round 66 to finish 25-under, winning by one stroke. The event took place at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

The outcome earned Mullinax the last spot at the British Open, the final major of 2022, which starts Thursday. He will join PGA Championship winner and fellow Crimson Tide champion Justin Thomas at The Old Course in Scotland.

“So stoked for you brother,” Thomas said on Twitter. “See you in Scotland.”

Alabama men’s golf coach Jay Seawell called the win “as good as it gets.”

Mullinax turned pro after winning the NCAA title in 2014.

The shot that sealed the deal was a 14-foot birdie on the final hole. He finished his final round without a bogey on the back nine.

“I just told myself all day, ‘This is your purpose. This is what you’re supposed to be doing, so commit to it and do it.’” Mullinax said.

He will take home $666,000 in prize money to go with his British Open spot. He’s also exempt through the 2023-24 PGA Tour season.

Mullinax has previously played in one other major, the U.S. Open, tying for ninth in 2017.

This week’s British Open is the 150th playing of the event. It features Mullinax, Thomas, and the return of Tiger Woods. The winner will be decided on July 17.