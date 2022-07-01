Soccer+announces+2022+schedule

The Alabama women’s soccer team released their schedule for the upcoming 2022 season on Friday.

The schedule features nine home games, including five SEC matchups, and an exhibition game against Vanderbilt on Aug. 13 at the Alabama Soccer Stadium.

The team officially kicks off their season by heading to Florida to play Florida Atlantic on Aug. 18 and Miami on Aug. 21.

Following the road trip, the Crimson Tide heads home to take on Southern Miss on Aug. 25 and Clemson on Aug. 28. Alabama defeated Clemson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last season for its first tournament win in program history.

Following that, the Crimson Tide heads back on the road to for a week to face 2021 NCAA runner-up BYU on Sept. 1, Utah on Sept. 4, and Utah Valley on Sept 6. — the longest road trip for the team all season.

Following the trip to Utah, Alabama returns home for a three-game homestand against North Alabama on Sept. 11 and Chattanooga on Sept. 18 before opening conference play on Sept. 15 against South Carolina.

On top of its game against the Gamecocks, the Crimson Tide will host Texas A&M on Sept. 25, Ole Miss on Oct. 6, Arkansas on Oct. 20, and Florida on Oct. 23.

The team will travel to Tennessee on Sept. 22, Georgia on Sept. 30, LSU on Oct. 9 and Mississippi State on Oct. 20.

Alabama closes out the regular season in exciting fashion with a road date at Auburn on Oct. 27, a few days before the beginning of the SEC Tournament.