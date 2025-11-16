Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

Morgan Grzybowski announced as 2025 Homecoming Queen

Kyra Madore, Staff Writer
November 16, 2025
CW / Shawn Canale
Alabama student Morgan Grzybowski makes a speech after being announced as Homecoming Queen.

Morgan Grzybowski was announced as the 2025 Homecoming Queen on Friday at the annual bonfire and pep rally. Grzybowski beat four other candidates for the spot.

Grzybowski, a senior majoring in biology, campaigned on bringing awareness to Type 1 diabetes. She said the moment she was announced as Queen felt “completely surreal.”

“It was pure joy,” Grzybowski said. “My platform is deeply personal to me, and standing there felt like honoring my little sister and every person who lives with Type 1 diabetes every day.”

Grzybowski said earning the title meant even more because it reflected the kindness and authenticity she said she tried to lead with, calling the week a “blessing,” especially getting to celebrate with her friends and family.

Eli Terry, executive director of UA Homecoming 2025, said that planning the pep rally and bonfire is one of Homecoming’s most complex events, but seeing the turnout made it worth it.

“Looking out and seeing so many different faces is insane,” he said. “Homecoming is a chance to honor the past and celebrate the future and seeing the mix of different people was insane.”

Gryzbowski said the experience deepened her “love” for the University and its students.

“Knowing that they saw kindness, authenticity, and leadership in me, the qualities I tried to lead with, means more than I can express,” Grzybowski said.

