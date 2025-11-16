UA Theatre brings ‘Violet’ to life in opening performances

CW / Clara Kee UA Theatre Department’s “Violet” was held in Rowand-Johnson Hall on Nov. 10, 2025.

The University of Alabama’s Theatre Department opened its newest production, “Violet,” on Monday, inviting audiences on a journey of rediscovery, faith and resilience. The show highlighted the talents of UA theatre students and featured a series of musical numbers.

Stacy Alley, head of musical theatre at the University and director of “Violet,” described the production as “a beautiful story” and “visually stunning, thanks to a lot of people’s efforts.”

“The show is about the physical journey and the relationships Violet has and the people she meets,” she said. “It’s also about the journey of self-discovery and self-acceptance.”

“Violet” focuses on a young woman who takes a bus trip to Oklahoma in search of a cure for her disfigured face. During her trip she meets soldiers, strangers and newfound allies, all of who help her navigate her personal ideas of beauty, redemption and healing.

Asterilla Monteiro, instructor of arts management in the University’s Theatre Department, said that the title character’s story is one that “makes you feel hopeful” and that “everyone can find something to connect with.”

“Her journey is one of self-love and acceptance,” she said. “I think that is a very universal human experience that we all go through in life, trying to figure out where we fit in within this world and what our purpose is and learning to love our flaws.”

Alley said that with emotional themes and inspirational messages in “Violet,” there is something in it for everybody.

“We all have some sort of scar that we have to learn to accept, and then hopefully embrace,” she said. “With that, you can move forward and not let it weigh you down.”

Neeley Robertson, a senior at UA majoring in musical theatre, plays the lead character of Violet in the production. She said she connected with the role after beginning her process by “embracing the humanity of the piece.”

“I was thinking, ‘How I could fall in love with the character that I’m trying to make audiences fall in love with?’” Robertson said. “It’s to be genuine and to represent her authentically.”

Adding to the show’s appeal is its “powerful simplicity,” Robertson said.

“People enjoy a simple story. This is not a spectacle piece, and there’s not a lot of sequins and flashiness,” she said. “It’s very subtle in its power, but it’s still moving. I think people appreciate that, and I can tell audiences have been receptive to that.”

“Violet” stars Will T. Travis, a UA alumnus who has since been cast in television shows such as “American Horror Story,” “FBI: Most Wanted” and “Law and Order” and toured nationally with productions including “Hamilton” and “The Color Purple.”

Travis said he was excited to receive the invitation to join the cast from Alley and to return to the University after his graduation.

“She gave me all the details, and we exchanged more conversations over time, and now I’m here,” Travis said. “It’s been so great coming back and seeing all the new additions to campus and meeting all the students. I get to be a part of a new legacy, and that’s been so cool.”

When the students, faculty, staff and the patrons that come support the shows come together, Montiero said that each performance of “Violet” is individually special.

“What I look forward to every show is the sense of community that is at the department and the connections that you make talking to people,” Monteiro said. “It takes a little village to make the production, and so it’s always really exciting.”