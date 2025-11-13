Rumors of OU signal stealing reaches Alabama staff amid Top-15 showdown

Courtesy of Oklahoma Athletics Oklahoma Football Head Coach Brent Venables during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK.

No. 4 Alabama welcomes No. 11 Oklahoma to Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium this week with major playoff implications on the line. Distractions are likely the last thing the Crimson Tide’s staff wants to deal with right now, but there is a major one brewing out of Norman: sign stealing.

Several weeks ago, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said that he believes that Oklahoma’s defense and its head coach Brent Venables are proficient in their ability to steal offensive signals from opposing teams.

Kiffin said that Venables has always been “one of the elite information gatherers in the game.”

Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was asked about the rumors of signal stealing during his media availability this week. He acknowledged that he believes the Sooners have some kind of signaling acquiring mechanism in place but said there is “nothing illegal about what they do.”

“They’re good at that, number one,” Grubb said. “Number two, we’re changing everything. So if coach Venables is listening, just know they’re [signals] all changing.”

The topic of sign stealing in college football has heated up and cooled down in recent years in light of an investigation into the University of Michigan football program. Michigan was later found guilty by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions of committing “violations involving an off-campus, in-person scouting scheme” during the team’s national championship campaign in 2023-24, a run that featured a victory over Alabama in the College Football Playoff Semifinals at the Rose Bowl.

Grubb and the Crimson Tide appear to be cautious about the potential for sign stealing but have made it clear that they believe that Oklahoma is “doing everything within the parameters of the game.”

Alabama versus Oklahoma is set to kick off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT from Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game can be streamed on ABC.