Top SEC quarterbacks set for high-stakes battle in Bryant-Denny

CW / Riley Reiske Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (#15) throws a ball to wide receiver Ryan Williams (#2) during warm ups.

The Crimson Tide, led by quarterback Ty Simpson, will take on the Oklahoma Sooners, led by quarterback John Mateer, Saturday. This is a high-stakes matchup between two top SEC quarterbacks battling for their playoff lives.

Ty Simpson

Simpson, a quarterback who excels when given time in the pocket, has strong decision-making abilities and has proven his accuracy with a 66.9% completion percentage and an average 8.3 yards per pass attempt.

Coming off a win against LSU, Simpson has now led his Crimson Tide to an 8-1 record and has climbed to the No. 4 team in the country and No. 2 in the SEC. While extending the team’s winning streak on the season to eight against LSU, Simpson threw for 277 yards and one touchdown: a slower game for him.

Simpson is currently ranked 15th in the country with 2,461 passing yards and tied for ninth with twenty-one passing touchdowns while only throwing one interception this season.

While Simpson has shown himself to be an accurate, low-mistake quarterback, he has struggled with getting the offense going in games where the defense protects the pass well. Oklahoma will be a game where he can prove that he can use his feet to not only get the Crimson Tide offense going, but to also make changes on the scoreboard.

In an interview with Bama Hammer, Simpson said the game against Oklahoma last year “felt spooky.”

“I don’t want to have that feeling again this year, especially at our house, with a lot at stake,” he said.

The stakes are that a potential playoff berth could be in store for the Crimson Tide with a win against the Sooners.

John Mateer

Entering Tuscaloosa with a 7-2 record, Mateer will have to lead his team through what could prove to be the toughest game of the season for the Sooners.

After his previous season in 2024 with Washington State, Mateer arrived as a true asset to the Sooners offense as a dual-threat quarterback. With over 3,000 throwing yards and 826 rushing yards, he has shown his capability to extend drives and make big time plays.

More than halfway through the season, however, Mateer has not shown that same promise, taking two losses to Texas and Ole Miss.

Coming off a bye-week, Mateer looks to build on his performance from his previous game against Tennessee where he threw for only 159 yards with one rushing touchdown and one interception. One of Mateer’s problems this year has been interceptions, throwing seven this season to only eight passing touchdowns. He tossed three interceptions in Oklahoma’s 23-6 loss to Texas alone.

In an interview, Mateer was asked about his bye week and what he did to address his problem with turning the ball over.

Focusing on fixing his accuracy, Mateer said he has worked to control his mistakes through the bye-week: “Got good reps last week and also just settled in and watched film, not having to perform the next week.”

Mateer has also slowed down this year with running the football, averaging only 3.3 yards per attempt compared to last year’s 4.6 yards per attempt. He is also on pace to have less rushing touchdowns than last year’s 15.

Simpson plans to continue Alabama’s amazing offensive performance and its eight game winning streak. John Mateer looks to upset No. 4 Alabama and maintain the Sooners as a playoff contender.