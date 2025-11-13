Previewing Alabama and Oklahoma’s defenses ahead of Saturday’s showdown

CW / Riley Reiske Alabama safety Bray Hubbard (#81) tackles an LSU player on Nov. 8, 2025 in Tuscaloosa, AL.

No. 4 Alabama will host No. 11 Oklahoma with its back against the wall in Bryant-Denny Stadium this Saturday. Despite the focus on quarterbacks Ty Simpson and John Mateer, these defenses are among the best in the country.

Alabama’s defense

Alabama’s defense has demonstrated notable growth this season, establishing itself as a disciplined and opportunistic unit. Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack has turned the page with this group. Since Week 1, Alabama has allowed an average of 14.6 points per game and has recorded 12 turnovers.

Following a stellar defensive performance against LSU, Wommack commented on how good his group has been, saying, “That was probably the fastest I’ve seen us play.”

Matchup to watch: Yhonzae Pierre vs. True Freshman Tackles

Sophomore edge rusher Yhonzae Pierre has not only become Alabama’s best pass rusher, but one of the best pass rushers in the SEC. In his sophomore year, Pierre has made significant strides, recording an impressive six sacks and three forced fumbles this season.

Among qualified SEC edge rushers, Pierre ranks first in pressure rate while also dropping into coverage in 15.5% of his snaps. Oklahoma will start two true freshman tackles, Michael Fasusi and Ryan Fodje, who are expected to face significant challenges against Pierre.

Oklahoma’s defense

Head coach Brent Venables leads a defensive group that is considered among the best in the nation, challenging an Alabama offense that has struggled with consistency in recent weeks. Oklahoma leads the nation in rushing defense, ranking first in yards per rush and second in rushing yards allowed per game. Additionally, the defensive front ranks second nationally in sack percentage.

When asked about what the message to the offensive line this week would be, Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said, “We’ve got to have a great week of communicating at the line of scrimmage,” and ended by saying that “certainly Oklahoma will challenge us with that.”

Matchup to watch: R Mason Thomas vs. Proctor and Formby

Oklahoma edge rusher R Mason Thomas is a key player who can significantly impact Alabama’s offense. Thomas is tied for fourth in the SEC in quick pressures with 11 and is ranked sixth among the conference’s highest graded edge rushers.

Alabama tackles Kadyn Proctor and Wilkin Formby struggle with speed off the edge. When facing Missouri’s Zion Young and Damon Willson, both of whom are graded higher as edge rushers higher than Thomas, Proctor and Formby, had one of their poorest performances as a tackle duo.

On3 analyst Andy Staples said he believes that “Oklahoma as a collective, from the edge rushers to the interior linemen to the linebackers, they’re scary, scary getting after the quarterback.”

“This is the best front Alabama will play so far,” Staples said.