Receiving room comparisons ahead of Oklahoma matchup

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Alabama wide receiver Germ Bernard (#5) catches a pass against LSU on Nov. 8, 2025.

Alabama will face off against Oklahoma Saturday in a top-ranked matchup between two teams looking to prove they deserve a spot among the nation’s best. Both teams feature a receiving corps with threatening speed and the ability to create yards after the catch, qualities that will be crucial in a game with plenty to prove.

Alabama

Nine games into the season, Alabama’s receiving group hasn’t fully lived up to the high expectations placed upon it at the start of the year. However, with key transfers and a standout freshman added to the roster, the unit has proved it can perform when needed.

Starting with the most reliable target thus far, senior Germie Bernard has been nothing short of superb for Alabama. Whenever quarterback Ty Simpson needs to find someone to move the chains or when offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb needs something creative in the red zone, Bernard is the go-to target.

Although he didn’t start his career at Alabama, Bernard has improved his receiving and catching numbers each year and is on pace to do so again. Bernard is a Swiss Army knife for Alabama as he’s rotated all around the field, whether through motion, in the backfield next to Simpson or even by taking a direct snap himself.

Bernard needs 189 more receiving yards to surpass his season-high total and will look to continue his reliable play against a challenging pass rush that could force Simpson to get the ball out quickly.

As for highly regarded receiver Ryan Williams, there isn’t much left to be said about him. This year, Williams hasn’t maintained the historic pace from his freshman year, but he still ranks second in receptions and yards on the team.

Williams has had issues with drops at times, but he has still shown why he was rated highly as a recruit out of high school. Against Wisconsin, Williams recorded a 165-yard, two-touchdown performance that resulted in a 38-14 win. Even though Williams isn’t performing at the same pace, he has remained sharp mentally. He recently said that he reworked part of his game because he wants to emulate former Alabama receiver Julio Jones.

Williams said he wants to play with Jones’ “physicality and his mentality on each individual play.”

Outside of Alabama’s two biggest names, two wideouts and tight end Josh Cuevas have also been putting up solid numbers. Receivers Isaiah Horton and Lotzier Brooks each have 20 or more catches with 300 or more yards, but Horton has found the end zone five times while Brooks has yet to score. Both Horton and Brooks are new additions to the offense, while Cuevas has seen an increased role this season. When Bernard and Williams draw heavy defensive attention, these three players are ones to watch.

Oklahoma

Leading the room for Oklahoma is a speedy transfer from Arkansas, Isaiah Sategna III. Sategna, a redshirt junior, leads the team in catches, yards and touchdowns. He is Oklahoma’s lead target and quarterback John Mateer’s go-to option on third downs. Sategna was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, which recognizes the top receiver in the country. He is currently fifth in the SEC in receiving yards and has been earning high praise from his quarterback.

“You just give him the ball, and he’s going to make it happen,” Mateer said. “He’s obviously super quarterback-friendly. He makes my life easier. He makes Coach Arbuckle’s life easier.”

Behind Sategna is another physically gifted and speedy receiver, Deion Burks. Burks, a transfer from Purdue, contributes on special teams in addition to his receiving duties. He’s a versatile receiver who often carries end-arounds and runs go routes down the sideline. Although not the biggest target, Burks complements Sategna well and serves as Mateer’s second look on many passing plays.

Like Alabama, Oklahoma also has a reliable tight end who serves as a safety blanket, especially over the middle of the field. Jaren Kanak previously played linebacker for the Sooners from 2022-2024 but switched to tight end this year and has made immediate strides to impact the passing game. Kanak isn’t afraid to go across the middle and take a hit, and even though he just changed positions, he already looks like a savvy tight end who’s comfortable with his role.

Alabama will host Oklahoma Saturday at 2:30 pm C.T., and the game will be televised on ABC.