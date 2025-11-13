No. 8 Alabama falls at home to No. 2 Purdue

CW / Riley Reiske Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell (#22) express frustration after a play against Purdue on Nov. 13, 2025 in Tuscaloosa,AL.

No. 8 Alabama men’s basketball suffered its first loss of the season on Thursday at the hands of No. 2 Purdue, 87-80.

The Crimson Tide was dominated on the glass by the Boilermakers, 52-28. Both Purdue center Oscar Cluff and forward Trey Kaufman-Renn tallied double-digit rebounds, with Cluff bringing down 15 and Kaufman-Renn snatching 11.

“We’ve been sounding the alarm on the rebounding deal,” head coach Nate Oats said after the loss. “We got exposed tonight. Our guys are gonna have to decide if they want to have a good season or whether they’re just gonna get out-toughed every game the rest of the year.”

Star guard Labaron Philon Jr. struggled against Purdue after a strong start to the year, scoring 11 points on 5-of-14 shooting.

The Coleman Coliseum crowd erupted for much of the first half, with the Crimson Tide and Boilermakers going back and forth. Alabama led 38-36 at the 3:41 mark, but entered the break down 43-41 after the Boilermakers went on a 7-3 run.

Oats praised the crowd for its involvement throughout the game.

“They did what they needed to do for us to get the win when we needed stops,” Oats said. “They were loud.”

Guard Aden Holloway stepped up for Philon and led the way for Alabama on offense in the opening 20 minutes, scoring 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting. He finished with 21 points on 7-of-13 from the field.

The two teams began the second half much like how the first one played out, with the two sides exchanging blows.

Holloway dropped in a lead-taking triple that resulted in Purdue calling a timeout with 12:15 remaining in the game. He added to the lead with a jumper after the timeout, but Purdue guard Braden Smith quickly erased the Crimson Tide cushion, knocking down two free-throws and a triple to give the Boilermakers a 62-61 lead.

The Boilermakers started to claw away from the Crimson Tide, extending their lead to 7 points, until a Taylor Bol Bowen alley oop and a Labaron Philon steal-and-slam shaved the lead to 3. Guard Houston Mallette nailed a game-tying 3 with 1:42 left, but Smith quickly responded to reclaim the lead.

“I think he’s the best point guard in the country,” Oats said of Smith. “We’ll see how it plays out, but I think he showed it tonight.”

Smith’s response started a Purdue 7-0 run that put the game out of reach, with Alabama unable to connect on several key shot attempts down the stretch.

No. 8 Alabama will return on Wednesday when it travels to Chicago to face No. 14 Illinois. Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m. CT and can be streamed on FS1.