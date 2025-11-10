Alabama falls under .500 in series split

CW / Shawn Canale Alabama volleyball players huddle after a play during the game versus LSU at Foster Auditorium on Oct. 10, 2025.

Alabama volleyball split its series this past week, with a win over Arkansas and a loss to Oklahoma. Alabama now sits under .500 on the season at 11-12, with a 3-10 SEC record.

Game 1: Alabama 3, Arkansas 1

Alabama moved back to .500 on the season with a 3-1 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Crimson Tide now sit at 11-11 on the season with a 3-9 SEC record.

Alabama dominated Set 1, winning 25-16. The Crimson Tide put up a .429 hitting percentage and 15 kills, all while leading the set the entire time. Set 2 was much more competitive, with Alabama taking an early 14-9 lead, yet the Razorbacks were able to storm back and tie the game at 18-18. However, Alabama was able to remain strong, take control, and win 25-22.

Arkansas didn’t give up so easily, coming out strong in Set 3 and dominating to secure a 25-16 victory. The Crimson Tide bounced right back, taking an 11-9 lead in Set 4, and finishing on a 14-5 run to win 25-14.

Despite the initial comeback scare from Arkansas, Alabama was able to stand strong and close out with a much needed win.

“Our ladies stayed in it and stayed level and battled the entire time to finish strong. That’s where I felt like we did really well,” head coach Rashinda Reed said.

Alabama’s offense was able to spread the wealth against the Razorbacks. The Crimson Tide finished with a .230 hitting percentage, including a .429 percentage in Set 1. Alabama also had three players finish with double digit kills, double digit digs, and double digit points. They also had four players finish with double digit attacks.

“I am proud of the way we pushed past adversity in the third set to get the win,” Kaleigh Palmer said. “We came out with that fire in the fourth set, and it helped us get that win.

Game 2: Oklahoma 3, Alabama 0

Alabama lost its second game of the series to the Oklahoma Sooners 3-0.

Oklahoma got out to an early 4-0 lead in Set 1 and never looked back, winning the set in dominant fashion at 25-17. Set 2 was much more competitive between the two teams, with no team taking a lead larger than one until Alabama took an 11-9 lead. Unfortunately, the lead wouldn’t last, as Oklahoma ended up getting the win 25-22. The Sooners then used the momentum for Set 3 to get the sweep and win 25-22.

“We talked about it before the game but nothing before the season matters now. It’s about locking in and finishing strong,” Hannah Parant said. “We want to show teams who we are before the [SEC] tournament.”

Alabama’s defense couldn’t keep up with Oklahoma’s offense. The Crimson Tide allowed the Sooners to hit a .423 hitting percentage. Oklahoma also outscored the Crimson Tide (63-40), had more kills (52-38), and assists (50-36). Alabama also struggled with its serves, not getting a single service ace despite leading the SEC in service aces per set (1.7).

Alabama’s next game will be at home against Vanderbilt on Friday, their first matchup in over 40 years. Viewers can stream on ESPN+.