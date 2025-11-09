Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

‘Roll Tide Run’: A running start to Homecoming Week

Langston Smith, Contributing Writer
November 9, 2025
CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield
The Roll Tide Run was held at the Quad on Nov. 9 to kick off homecoming week.

Over 600 students gathered at Denny Chimes on Sunday to participate in the “Roll Tide Run,” a 5k race starting on the Quad and ending at the Student Center. 

The race was not a timed competition, but instead based on group participation. 

Adison Byrne, a freshman studying advertising, said she and her sorority sisters signed up as a fun way to get involved.

“It’s just about getting connected, getting on campus and being involved,” Byrne said. “It’s hyping us up for the Homecoming this upcoming weekend.”

Eli Terry, a senior studying marketing and management, is the Executive Director of the Student Homecoming Board, which organized the Roll Tide Run.

“This is our big first push of Homecoming Week,” Terry said. 

Among the first participants to finish the run was Claire Alexander, a freshman studying interior design who talked about the course and her reason for running. 

“It was tough on the hill up to the Rec center, but then you had a downhill, which was very nice. It really wasn’t hilly throughout the race, besides that one long incline,” Alexander said. “It was a fun race and the course was good.”

