Q&A with Homecoming candidate Sydney Blackhurst

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Alabama Homecoming candidate Sydney Blackhurst discusses her campaign with The Crimson White.

Sydney Blackhurst is a junior majoring in accounting from Phoenix, Arizona, running for UA Homecoming Queen 2025.

Q: What are your involvements on and off campus?

A: My involvement on and off campus includes a lot of swimming. So I’m a part of the varsity swim and dive program here. That’s kind of what brought me out to Alabama. Then I’m also part of the CEO club, which is an entrepreneurship club. And then outside of school, I actually run a nonprofit foundation called Beyond Barriers Swim Foundation that teaches children with disabilities and chronic illnesses how to swim.

Q: What made you decide to run for Homecoming Queen?

A: I have a very inspirational story. I battled chronic illness growing up, and it brought light to a lot of different things. And one thing is the power of having someone believe in you. It completely transformed my life. It’s the reason why I started my foundation. And I want every student on campus to know that that power had.

Q: What is your platform and why did you choose to run on said platform?

A: So my platform is the power of believing in others. That belief that can change, transform people’s lives completely. Whether you can believe in yourself at that moment or not, giving someone else that belief in them can actually transform their lives.

Q: How have you served the community during your time as a student?

A: Serving my community comes easy. I absolutely love the South and the community around me. So this last summer I started a nonprofit. We have almost 40 families within the foundation that we serve, and so we give them swim lessons every single week. And they’re primarily consisted of children with disabilities and chronic illnesses.

Q: Why do you believe you are the best choice for Homecoming Queen?

A: I believe I’m the best choice for Homecoming Queen because I’m a great representation of empowerment and believing in yourself and believing in others, and truly just being well-rounded and pushing yourself each and every day to not only have a great future for yourself, but to empower those around you to have an amazing future.